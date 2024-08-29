This Dreamy Navy and Yellow Underwire Swimsuit Penny Lane Wore in Portugal Is On Sale Now
Penny Lane secured her spot in the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue when she was named co-winner of the 2023 open casting call. The English model absolutely took our breath away as she posed in Porto and the North, Portugal for photographer Ben Watts for her magnificent rookie feature.
Lane’s images look straight out of a fairytale, marked by the most beautiful collection of cottagecore- and balletcore-inspired looks: think lots of pastels, delicate lace trims, bow details, feminine patterns and dreamy silhouettes. We’re particularly obsessed with this blue and yellow set from Blackbough Swim that happens to be on sale for 25% off right now.
Blackbough Swim Elena Underwire Top Navy Blue Pointelle, $45 and Elena Dainty Cheeky Bottoms Navy Blue Pointelle, $41 (blackboughswim.com)
This underwire balconette bra-style top is super supportive, yet still comfortable. Both the top and high-leg, cheeky bottoms feature a sweet butter yellow lace trim and a flirty miniature bow detail front and center. Shop more options in the colorway here, and check out the full site at blackboughswim.com.
While on the set of her 2024 photo shoot in Portugal, Lane couldn’t help but gush about her excitement over the feature.
“Beyond the surface beauty in the images, I want viewers to recognize the journey behind them,” she stated. “I want women to understand that achieving confidence and balance took time and patience for me. My path involved deep self-discovery, and I aim to share the most significant discovery of my life so far. I hope that, by witnessing my journey, women will realize that striving to be their happiest and most balanced selves will, in turn, bring out the most beautiful version of themselves. It’s about embracing a holistic approach to well-being that goes beyond the surface, fostering inner strength and radiance.”