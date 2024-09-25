This Nina Agdal-Approved White Swimsuit Features the Cutest Golden Shell Detail
When Nina Agdal stepped foot on the set her 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot in Belize, a few things were different this time around. For one, it was the 32-year-old Danish model’s first brand feature since 2017, and the styling on set was incredibly monochromatic. Rather than embracing bold colors and funky textures like her photo shoot in Mexico, the one-pieces and bikinis Agdal rocked along the eastern coast of Central America for this year’s magazine were all white.
The simple, yet ethereal styling allowed the surroundings to really pop, and Agdal nailed each and every one of her poses while on location. Below, shop one of our favorite looks from her SI Swimsuit feature this year.
Lycra Bikini Set Bandeau Top and Bottom Metal Shell Decor White, $220 (korobeynikov.store)
White bikinis were all the rage this summer, and this two-piece from the Bali-based brand is an absolute stunner. We adore the bandeau style top in particular, which features a golden seashell adornment at the bust. Take a cue from the SI Swimsuit fashion team and style this statement-making piece without any jewelry to really allow it to shine.
In addition to her solo beachside feature this year, Agdal also participated in a group photo shoot alongside 26 other brand legends, which took place in Hollywood, Fla., in honor of the brand’s 60th anniversary issue.
“Being an SI Swimsuit legend is really special,” she stated while on set earlier this spring. “It’s about being part of a group that’s not just about beauty. It’s about being kind, smart, unafraid to be yourself, and pushing boundaries where they need to be pushed.”