We’re Eyeing This Reversible, Trendy Green Bikini SI Swim Model Lauren Chan Wore in Mexico
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Lauren Chan looks incredible in Bromelia Swimwear. The content creator, who uses her platform to advocate for size and ethnic diversity in the fashion and modeling industries, made her debut in last year’s magazine, traveling to the Dominican Republic with photographer James Macari. The Canada native returned to the fold for the brand’s 60th anniversary issue this year, and posed for visual artist Yu Tsai in Mexico.
While on location both years, the former fashion features editor at Glamour showed off her impeccable modeling skills, confidence and flawless face card in a number of colorful, cool bikinis and one-pieces. One two-piece in particular is living in our heads rent-free as we observe the rise of the Charli XCX-inspired Brat girl summer aesthetic.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Bromelia Swimwear Maragogi Reversible Triangle Top, $110 and Maragogi Reversible Tie Bottoms, $110 (bromeliaswimwear.com)
You know what’s better than one bikini? Two bikinis! This reversible set can shine in a classy all-black string version, as well as the green, yellow and black style Chan rocked in Mexico. It also comes in the cutest, Barbiecore-coded pink and red colorway.
Shop more at bromeliaswimwear.com.
“I think [returning to SI Swimsuit for a second year] healed a small part of me. It healed the teenage self that watched America’s Next Top Model and size-inclusion wasn’t a thing yet. It healed the Asian part of me that didn’t ever feel beautiful amongst the very white beauty standard ... I’m speechless because it was it was genuinely healing,” Chan shared about her Cancún photo shoot earlier this year. “I have been making such distinct efforts to discover myself, know myself, like myself, and then be myself over the past few years. And I feel like I’ve arrived and I’m so glad it resonates because I want it to inspire other people to go on that journey [of self-discovery] as well.”