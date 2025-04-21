XANDRA Teases SI Swimsuit 2025 Issue With Jaw-Dropping Behind the Scenes Peeks
When Miami-based DJ XANDRA graced the pages of SI Swimsuit for the very first time in 2024, the internet was in awe.
Now, the 24-year-old social media superstar is back for her sophomore feature with the magazine and recently shared some behind the scenes footage from the shoot with her 558,000 Instagram followers. “countdown till launch week... let’s goooooo,” XANDRA captioned the carousel, which featured eight frames from the 2025 set.
Photographed by Yu Tsai, the musician headed to Jamaica for the shoot, where she sported a cream-colored ribbed string bikini from Lybethras and a stack of chunky bracelets. XANDRA also added some fun ivory and brown sunnies to complete the look.
Fellow SI Swimsuit models ran to the comments section to offer their support for XANDRA’s newest appearance with the magazine.
“🔥🔥🔥,” Penny Lane, who will also appear in the new issue, commented.
“Can't wait!!” Jena Sims, who also returns for this year’s magazine, chimed in.
And, of course, XANDRA’s besties also came through to cheer on their girl.
“🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Bachelor Nation’s Kelsey Anderson wrote.
“woooohooooo,” Mia Martini cheered.
XANDRA made her debut with the magazine in 2024 in Belize, shot by Derek Kettela. Editor of Chief of SI Swimsuit, MJ Day, had high praise for the Ohio native as she joined the SI Swimsuit family.
“Xandra Pohl epitomizes the unapologetic fusion of beauty and talent, shattering norms as she takes the DJ world by storm,” Day said. “Her unfiltered authenticity is what inspires us the most, and we're thrilled to be a part of her journey!”
XANDRA joined in on the excitement for her first magazine appearance. In her May 2024 post from SI Swimsuit’s issue launch party, she said, “I love our little family <3 so grateful for all the girls.”
The DJ also provided some advice for her younger self during her time with the magazine. “Never take no for an answer,” she began.
“People will tell you to give up, that [something is] not going to work out and to move on, find something else. But if you believe in something and you’re passionate about it and you put all your time and effort into it, good things will come your way. If you’re a good person, good things will come. I am a believer in that,” she added.
Check out XANDRA’s full feature from Jamaica when SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue hits stands this May. In the meantime, catch some more behind the scenes coverage from the upcoming issue, like Hunter McGrady’s scenic Switzerland shoot and Brooks Nader’s beachy shoot in Bermuda. You can also see XANDRA’s first official photo from this year’s issue below:
The countdown until the 2025 magazine releases is on!