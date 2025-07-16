XANDRA Is ‘Out and About’ in Micro Shorts With Matching Top While Riding a Bike
XANDRA is giving her Instagram fans the blues—literally.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model took to her Instagram to post a couple of snaps of herself enjoying a nice day out while riding a bike. But just because she’s getting active doesn’t mean she can’t serve up a super cute fashion moment. For this activity, XANDRA sported a blue and white striped t-shirt and a pair of knitted blue micro mini shirts. This look was not only great for leisure, but also a stunning ensemble for casual days.
Her blonde hair cascading down her back not only tied the look together to create an aesthetically pleasing post, but it also symbolized her (literally) letting her hair down and enjoying her time “out and about” in Southampton, N.Y.
Living life to the fullest doesn’t just stop at riding a bike. For XANDRA, it also includes getting a much-needed manicure—one so good that she deemed it one of her favorite nail styles to date. She recently posted a video on TikTok, taking her fans into what a day in her life looks like when she’s taking a trip to the nail salon. Getting rid of the old and welcoming in the new, she feels reinvigorated.
“I start off with this DND860, which is like a not-pink-but-not-white color, which is so cute and natural,” the DJ said while showing clips of her process. “I wanted to do something fun for Europe because I couldn’t be a loser, you know what I mean.”
Following the latest polka dot trend, XANDRA proceeded to add golden dots all over the light pink base, giving it some extra flair to avoid a basic look. She expressed that she believes she’s “cracked the code” on getting manicures, potentially finding her staple look for when she’s traveling the world and would rather not be worried about what her hands look like.
Before heading off to Europe to make some new memories for the summer, the 24-year-old did some bike riding, got her nails done, went to a country concert and released a brand-new song called “Superstar” with Bryce Vine. XANDRA noted this song fills her with pride.
“I made [‘Superstar’] with Bryce Vine. I really liked him for a long time, and I’m really proud of it,” she said in a hilarious TikTok video featuring her friend Mia.
Out and about, booked and busy, all tied up. Whichever way is the best way to describe XANDRA living it up will suffice because this SI Swimsuit model is certainly living her best life.