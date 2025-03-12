XANDRA Nails Nostalgic Beach Town Energy in a Chic Plaid Micro Shorts, Triangle Top
XANDRA is summer-ready—though as a Miami resident, she enjoys warm weather year-round. Now, she’s eager for the rest of the world to experience the magic and glow of her favorite season. The DJ and Gen-Z style icon embraced retro vibes in her latest look, effortlessly blending ’70s surf style with ’80s-inspired plaid.
She nailed the aesthetic in a multicolored patterned set, featuring a plunging halter swim top with heart-shaped hardware at the center and matching micro swim shorts. The Ohio native showed off her toned arms and sculpted legs in the skin-baring ensemble, which combined vintage charm with a modern edge.
Styled by Margot Zamet and captured by photographer Madison Dubé, XANDRA, 24, brought her signature fierce confidence and youthful energy to the shoot. The Ohio native’s long, voluminous blonde locks were sleek and straight, flowing in the breeze, while her fresh white manicure and gold jewelry added a sophisticated touch.
Bain De Minuit, Jane Top Creole, €80.00 and Jane Shorty Creole, €85.00 (new.baindeminuitswim.com)
The vibrant look from Bain De Minuit was designed with comfort and style in mind. The high-waisted Jane Shorty offers full coverage and a flattering fit, perfect for beach parties or long surf sessions. The coordinating Jane Top is a bralette-style swim top with a scoop neckline, adjustable straps and a playful pink glittery heart accent at the center. Both pieces are made from ultra-resistant shimmery fabric with UPF 50+ protection, showcasing the exclusive Creole print inspired by Caribbean fabrics.
In a playful second snap, the “Body Say” and “Feel Good” singer leaned into the camera and sipped from a coconut through a swirly butterfly straw—a nod to classic beach town nostalgia. She completed her laid-back yet trendy look with camel peep-toe wedges, elevating the outfit.
“summer all day every day,” the two-time SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Belize for her 2024 debut with Derek Kettela and posed for Yu Tsai in Jamaica for her appearance in this May’s magazines, captioned the stunning carousel.
“WOW?????” SI Swim alum Olivia Ponton commented. “you are gorgeous. these are beautiful.”
“Need this suitttt,” fellow 2024 rookie Berkleigh Wright wrote.
“So goooood! 🌴🌴,” Ryan Cides declared.
“slay the house boots down,” bff Mia Martini chimed.
“jaw on the floor 🔥,” Catherine Claire admitted.
“This is your best photo shoot yet, so cute, so you, looking like a golden Cali girl!” one fan exclaimed.