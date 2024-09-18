Xandra Pohl Proves Black Low-Rise Leather Pants Are the Perfect Late-Summer Look
Miami-based DJ Xandra Pohl just gave us all the inspo we need for transitioning summer style into fall. Spotted at New York Fashion Week, the SI Swimsuit rookie, who traveled to Belize for her 2024 feature with Derek Kettela, stepped out in a pair of low-rise black leather pants from BUERLANGMA.
She showed off her sculpted figure, confidence and edgy sense of style, turning heads as she scurried around the busy streets of Manhattan. The Ohio native kept the look super casual by pairing the baggy bottoms with a slightly cropped, fitted black baby tee, shiny black purse and sleek tinted sunglasses. Her long blonde locks were perfectly blown out into voluminous, bouncy waves and she exuded luxurious cool girl vibes.
The monochromatic ensemble is an ideal choice for those warm, late-summer days when you’re still holding onto the heat but can’t resist throwing in some fall fashion pieces. Pohl added the tiniest pop of color with white pointed-toe heels, and accessorized with silver chain link earrings and tons of chunky metallic rings. The 23-year-old’s signature glowy glam included feathered brows, wispy lashes, a flawless glass skin base and glossy taupe lips.
“Gorgina,” fellow SI Swimsuit rookie Olivia Dunne commented.
“This fit is everything. The hair is immaculate. I’m obsessed,” Charlotte Rose Wheatley chimed.
“Period,” Kelsey Anderson added.
Whether she’s spinning tracks in Miami or making a statement on the streets of global fashion weeks, Pohl’s style is always on point, and this outfit is no exception.