Xandra Pohl Proves Summer Isn’t Over In Playful Denim Bustier Top
SI Swimsuit rookie Xandra Pohl is having the most fabulous September ever. From performing at the U.S. Open as part of her “Body Say Tour” to strutting her stuff at Alexander Wang’s show during New York Fashion Week to attending the premiere of Dancing With the Stars in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, the Miami-based DJ and content creator has been on the go and having a blast.
In a new Instagram post, the model, who traveled to Belize for her rookie SI Swimsuit feature, showed off behind the scenes pics from her glamorous month. In the cover snap, she donned the cutest denim-on-denim set from PatBO. Both the bustier-style corset top and high-rise, straight-leg bottoms from the designer’s latest collection featured the coolest silver braided chain detailing.
“around the world in a week,” Pohl captioned the Sept. 18 carousel. The Ohio native accessorized with a perfectly blonde bombshell blowout, vintage rectangular tinted sunglasses and chunky dangly gold earrings. She opted for her signature flawless, glowy glam, including a luminous base, sleek eyebrows, rosy cheeks and a 1990s-inspired glossy nude lip. The photo dump also featured fun behind the stage pics from her DJ sets, funny car photos and casual selfies, as well as snaps of the 23-year-old’s friends and dog.
“Keep it going,” Maria Georgias commented.
“Served at every stop,” the official Simply beverage brand chimed.
“Stunna,” Glen Ellis wrote.
“Oh my god a literal barbie,” one fan gushed.
“A little Canadian tuxedo moment 🤠🤠,” someone else cheered.