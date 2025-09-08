Yumi Nu Proves It’s Red Cardigan Season Again: Shop Our 4 Faves
Yumi Nu just made the case for the coziest fall staple—and she did it in fiery fashion. The model and fashionista pulled out a limited-edition red cardigan from Aritzia, proving that one bold layer can set the tone for an entire look.
The SI Swimsuit cover star, who has posed for the brand four times, styled the Essential Cashmere Hooded Zip-Up ($198) with a crisp white tee and baggy dark denim jeans.
The product is knit with the Canadian label’s coveted midweight 100% cashmere yarn, certified to The Good Cashmere Standard®. It features a zip closure, hi-hip length and fully fashioned construction for a flattering fit. It’s the definition of everyday luxury—soft, sustainable and timeless.
The New Jersey native added a scholarly twist with sleek black eyeglasses and kept her jewelry to a minimum, only accenting her wrist with a luxe, dainty silver watch.
Her long, dark locks were smooth and straight, and she opted for simple glam: a flawless base, feathered brows, rosy cheeks and a glossy taupe lip. Posing for a few close-up snaps, the fashion entrepreneur and singer showed off her signature smolder and soft smize.
“little red 🤓 @aritzia #aritziapartner,” Nu captioned an IG carousel.
While her exact cardigan is a limited shade and a bit of a splurge, red knits are a classic you can wear year after year. Dress them up with leather trousers and heels or down with jeans and sneakers. Either way, you’ll be channeling Nu’s chic, effortless energy.
We love the Aritizia item, but red cardigans are simply everywhere right now. Shop some of our other favorites on the market below.
Sézane, $120
This cult-favorite knit is as versatile as it is soft. With pearl-effect buttons and a beaded rib finish, it can be worn front-to-back as a jumper or styled open as a classic cardigan. Made with RMS-certified materials in Europe, it’s a chic, sustainable staple that’s earned its bestseller status.
Levi’s, $59.50
This piece is a true staple with a standard fit and soft-to-the-touch fabric. This easy crewneck style is simple, versatile and perfect for layering, making it a must-have in classic red.
White Fox, $64.99
Cropped, cozy and totally Instagram-worthy, this super soft knit features a high neckline, drop shoulders and a ribbed hemline for that effortless off-duty vibe. Style it with jeans and boots for the perfect fall ‘fit.