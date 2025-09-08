Swimsuit

Yumi Nu Proves It’s Red Cardigan Season Again: Shop Our 4 Faves

We’re constantly pulling inspiration from SI Swimsuit model, singer and entrepreneur’s wardrobe.

Ananya Panchal

Yumi Nu at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party in New York City, in May 2024.
Yumi Nu at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party in New York City, in May 2024. / Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Yumi Nu just made the case for the coziest fall staple—and she did it in fiery fashion. The model and fashionista pulled out a limited-edition red cardigan from Aritzia, proving that one bold layer can set the tone for an entire look.

Yumi Nu
Yumi Nu / Gotham/Getty Images

The SI Swimsuit cover star, who has posed for the brand four times, styled the Essential Cashmere Hooded Zip-Up ($198) with a crisp white tee and baggy dark denim jeans.

The product is knit with the Canadian label’s coveted midweight 100% cashmere yarn, certified to The Good Cashmere Standard®. It features a zip closure, hi-hip length and fully fashioned construction for a flattering fit. It’s the definition of everyday luxury—soft, sustainable and timeless.

Styling & glam

The New Jersey native added a scholarly twist with sleek black eyeglasses and kept her jewelry to a minimum, only accenting her wrist with a luxe, dainty silver watch.

Yumi Nu
Yumi Nu / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Her long, dark locks were smooth and straight, and she opted for simple glam: a flawless base, feathered brows, rosy cheeks and a glossy taupe lip. Posing for a few close-up snaps, the fashion entrepreneur and singer showed off her signature smolder and soft smize.

“little red 🤓 @aritzia #aritziapartner,” Nu captioned an IG carousel.

While her exact cardigan is a limited shade and a bit of a splurge, red knits are a classic you can wear year after year. Dress them up with leather trousers and heels or down with jeans and sneakers. Either way, you’ll be channeling Nu’s chic, effortless energy.

We love the Aritizia item, but red cardigans are simply everywhere right now. Shop some of our other favorites on the market below.

Sézane, $120

sezane
Sezane

This cult-favorite knit is as versatile as it is soft. With pearl-effect buttons and a beaded rib finish, it can be worn front-to-back as a jumper or styled open as a classic cardigan. Made with RMS-certified materials in Europe, it’s a chic, sustainable staple that’s earned its bestseller status.

Levi’s, $59.50

Levi’s
Levi’s

This piece is a true staple with a standard fit and soft-to-the-touch fabric. This easy crewneck style is simple, versatile and perfect for layering, making it a must-have in classic red.

White Fox, $64.99

White Fox
White Fox

Cropped, cozy and totally Instagram-worthy, this super soft knit features a high neckline, drop shoulders and a ribbed hemline for that effortless off-duty vibe. Style it with jeans and boots for the perfect fall ‘fit.

