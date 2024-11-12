Nelly Korda’s Net Worth in 2024: The No. 1 Female Golfer in the World Is Thriving
With SI Swimsuit’s Net Worth Series: Empowering Equal Pay, our goal is to shine a light on incredible athletes while examining income disparities and promoting equal pay across industries.
Nelly Korda is only 26 years old, but the Bradenton, Fla., native has already achieved some incredible feats. The athlete is currently the No. 1-ranked female golfer in the world, with 14 LPGA wins under her belt. An Olympian, Korda earned a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and was a member of the U.S. women’s national golf team during the 2024 summer games in Paris.
And just last week, Korda was announced as SI Swimsuit’s first athlete for the 2025 issue. She was photographed in Boca Raton, Fla., by visual artist Ben Horton for the occasion. Below, we’re taking a look at Korda’s net worth, brand partnerships and more.
How did Nelly Korda get her start?
Korda first started playing golf at the age of 6, and qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open as an amateur in 2013. She turned pro just three years later, at the age of 18, and joined the LPGA Tour in 2017. During her rookie year, Korda played in 23 events and had five top-10 finishes. Korda won her first LPGA Tour event (the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship presented by CTBC) in 2018, and has since claimed a total of 14 tournament wins, including two majors.
Korda was named the 2024 Rolex Player of the Year by the LPGA earlier this month, an accomplishment she acknowledged “means so much.”
“This season has had its highs and challenges, and I’m just really grateful for the people around me who have helped me get here,” she stated in a press release. “It’s been a team effort, and I’m proud to share this moment with them.”
Nelly Korda 2024 salary
This year alone, Korda has earned a salary of $3.7 million in official LPGA earnings. Tournament-wise, she took home the most revenue from her first place finish at The Chevron Championship in April, with earnings of $1.2 million. Her second-most lucrative first place finish on the year took place at the Mizuho Americas Open in May, where Korda took home $450,000.
In both 2023 and 2022, the athlete earned an estimated $1.4 million each year, and has accumulated $12.6 million in career earnings thus far.
Nelly Korda endorsement deals and brand partners
Throughout her professional career, Korda has partnered with notable brands like Nike, Goldman Sachs, TaylorMade Golf, T-Mobile, TUMI and Delta Airlines.
When she was named as TUMI’s first global golf ambassador (alongside Swedish professional golfer Ludvig Åberg) in July, Korda was excited to partner with the luggage company known for delivering results—just like she does on the green.
“I’m so excited to partner with TUMI as a global ambassador, representing the brand on tour and off course,” Korda said. “There’s a lot of synergy between TUMI as a brand and how I approach my game—we share the same drive for perfection. It’s a partnership that truly feels like the perfect fit.”
Nelly Korda social media
Korda primarily keeps up with her fans on Instagram, where the athlete boasts 1 million followers. She regularly shares content from the green, celebrating her victories while also showcasing her swings. Additionally, the athlete occasionally provides a sneak peek into her life on the road, including travel, fashion and fun lifestyle content, along with the occasional bikini pic.
Nelly Korda charity work
The wildly successful Korda also uses her massive platform to give back. She has partnered with TaylorMade Golf to support initiatives for St. Jude, and recently teamed up with T-Mobile and the Red Cross to provide relief to her native state of Florida following the destruction of Hurricane Milton in early October.
Korda also has the opportunity to support various organizations through her sport. Following her victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic in 2021, the grocery chain donated $25,000 on behalf of Korda to Kids’ Food Basket in Grand Rapids, Mich., an organization selected by Korda due to her love of supporting children.
Additionally, Korda often hosts or participates in events for kids, particularly young girls, to get them interested in the game of golf. This May, she hosted the inaugural Nelly Invitational Tournament in her hometown of Bradenton, Fla., for girls ages 12-19.
Nelly Korda net worth
Presently, Korda has an estimated net worth of $8.2 million, according to Forbes. The figure takes into account not only her annual earnings from the LPGA over the last seven years, but also her brand partnership deals from the aforementioned companies.
Nelly Korda’s net worth compared to PGA pros
Professional golfer Scottie Scheffler is currently the No. 1-ranked male golfer on the PGA Tour, with an estimated net worth of $61 million (per Forbes). The 28-year-old athlete turned pro in 2018, two years after Korda did so.
Similarly, pro golfer Xander Schauffele, 31, who is currently ranked at the No. 2 spot on the PGA Tour, has yet another vastly higher estimated net worth of around $20 million. The California native turned pro in 2015, one year before Korda.
Despite Korda’s incredible career accomplishments on the green, this vast discrepancy in net worth between the LPGA and PGA’s top athletes highlights the major gender pay gap that still exists between male and female athletes.