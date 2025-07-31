Fitness Instructor Tunde Oyeneyin Shares Her Healthy Mindset Regarding Movement
A mere eight hours after she walked the SI Swimsuit Runway for Swim Week in May, Tunde Oyeneyin was competing in HYROX in New York City. The rigorous indoor race combines running and functional workouts—like burpees, lunges and rowing—and despite catching a flight and little more than 35 minutes of sleep in between events, she and her race partner, Robin Arzon, placed first in their heat.
While the mere idea of so much activity in such a short timeframe would be exhausting to many, Oyeneyin, who is a Peloton instructor, has an admirable mindset where movement is concerned.
“ I think movement is a gift,” Oyeneyin, a 2025 Swim Search finalist, says. “I think movement is one of the many ways the body shows its appreciation for life. I’ve been in a space lately where as much as I may dread the workout, somewhere between the start and the finish, I have this like mental whisper moment to myself and I say, ‘Thank you body for granting me the ability to move today. I know that this may not be forever.’”
The 39-year-old fitness instructor enjoys challenging herself physically, but also understands the importance of proper rest and nutrition. On her days off, she enjoys vegging out in front of the TV, listening to classical music, taking a long walk with her dog or catching up with her girlfriends over a glass of wine. While those days are few and far between, Oyeneyin listens to her body and is appreciative of everything it does for her.
“I don’t know if it’s me getting older or wiser or just being more in my feels, but I’ve really been in this space of recognizing all the things that I get to do, all the things that I complain about, that I get to do,” Oyeneyin says. “And so my workouts tend to reflect that. I enjoy pushing my body to its limits.”