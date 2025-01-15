Katie Austin’s 18-Minute Power Booty and Legs Workout Builds Strength and Power
If one of your goals for the new year is to get your fitness on track, SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin is here to help. The four-time brand star is also a certified fitness trainer and the creator of The Katie Austin App, a platform that offers more than 400 at-home workouts and tons of tasty recipes.
This month, she’s offering up an exclusive workout from her app with SI Swimsuit readers every Wednesday. Today, it’s all about glutes and legs!
Austin’s 18-minute power booty and legs workout
Austin’s guided exercise for today targets the lower body, and is a the ultimate power and strength workout that can be completed just under 20 minutes. Plus, the sweat sesh requires just you, your mat and a dumbbell, so it can be completed just about anywhere.
“This workout, it’s a little bit quicker and it’s efficient,” Austin explains of the day’s featured exercise. “So what I love to do, honestly, is do this workout and honestly add like a 20 minute walk on top of that. That is like my perfect lower-body day. Add this on to a ‘Walk It Out,’ right here on the Katie Austin App.”
“Walk It Out” is a series of custom workouts offered on Austin’s platform that can be done indoors on a treadmill or outside on the pavement. “20 Min Beginner Interval Tread Routine” and “10-Minute Tread De-Stress Routine” are just a few of the walking workouts you’ll find on the 2022 co-Rookie of the Year’s app.
Today’s workout features a series of moves to target the lower body, including goblet squats, curtsy lunges, single-leg deadlifts, wood choppers, high planks, low-impact weighted burpees and more.
Keep working out with Austin
If you enjoyed today's exercise, subscribe to Austin's fitness app, where monthly memberships are available for $9.99/month or annual subscriptions for $99.99/annually. Quarterly memberships, which are billed every three months, are also available for $27.99.
