Melissa Wood-Tepperberg Reveals Deep Meaning Behind New Pregnancy Workout Series
The beauty of the digital fitness space lies in its ability to create lasting on-demand content that responds to every stage of life. Instructors can create fitness programs that correspond to their current situation (pregnancy or bridal prep, for example). Then, those programs are available on-demand for when followers find themselves in a similar boat.
For 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, “support[ing] all the Moms in this community during all your phases of pregnancies and beyond” was the impetus for launching her new “pregnancy by trimester” series. With two kids, she understands the importance of moving through the season of life.
That stage, according to the MWH founder, was hard. “It makes you feel broken at times (for me it was most) and then you are left with an internal strength that you didn’t even know existed inside of you. It does. I promise,” she wrote in an Instagram post following the announcement of her new movement series.
But it’s that very difficulty (and the reward, too) that enforced the importance of continuing to move. “The beauty of motherhood has taught me to live fully in the chaos of life. To no longer wait for the challenges to pass, but to ride the waves through the ever changing phases of it all,” she noted.
Living “fully in the chaos,” for Wood-Tepperberg, means moving through the various phases despite the difficulty. And she wants her followers to share in that feeling, too.
Her “pregnancy by trimester” series is curated collection of prenatal and postnatal classes. For just $11.25/month, followers can access all of these classes and more on the MWH app.