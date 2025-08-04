Ilona Maher Turned Up the Heat in Stringy Leopard Print Bikini in Bermuda
Ilona Maher’s 2025 SI Swimsuit feature brought fierce energy and beauty to the beaches of Bermuda, and one standout look has fans talking: a barely-there leopard print two-piece from Tropic of C. The Olympic rugby player, known for her powerhouse presence and body-positive messaging, proved once again that strength and femininity go hand in hand.
The Equator Top in Mama Africa ($90) is a classic triangle silhouette reimagined with a bold pattern and adjustable string ties. Designed to tie at the back, it features fixed shoulder straps and cups that slide along the drawstring for your perfect fit. Fully lined and digitally printed, the piece combines style with sustainability, made from 80% recycled nylon and 20% spandex.
Completing the look is the matching Praia Bottom ($90), a cheeky triangle design with minimal coverage and side ties for a customizable fit. Crafted with the same eco-conscious fabric, the piece is fully lined and brings just the right amount of daring edge. Together, the set offers a head-turning, confidence-boosting vibe—exactly what Maher embodied during her shoot.
This May’s feature marked the ESPY Award-winner’s second collaboration with SI Swimsuit and her debut in the annual print issue. She first posed for the franchise in September 2024, landing the digital cover after a milestone summer helping Team USA secure its first-ever Olympic bronze in rugby sevens. Just a few months later, the 28-year-old finished as runner-up on Dancing With the Stars and broke new ground with the Bristol Bears in England’s Premiership Women’s Rugby League—all before returning to the brand for her Bermuda shoot with Ben Watts.
Speaking to PEOPLE in June, shortly after making her runway debut at the SI Swimsuit show during Miami Swim Week, Maher opened up about what drives her.
“I love getting a little workout in whenever I can. Sometimes I have to wake up early. That’s really tough for me, but I love moving my body in any way. For me, it’s important to see what your body’s capable of—and to enjoy it,” she shared. “Have the drink, have the appetizer or whatever it is. Have a hot girl summer.”
The Vermont native and San Diego resident also credits the women in her life for shaping her confidence. “I have two sisters. I have a mom and an aunt who are just the best. And for me, the girls have made me who I am. It’s my teammates, it’s my coaches who have truly just given me the confidence to be myself. So I love my girls. I would be nothing without them.”
The trio—Ilona, Olivia and Adrianna are the cohosts of the House of Maher podcast.