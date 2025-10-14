Tone Your Glutes in Just 7 Minutes With SI Swimsuit Models Katie Austin and Jena Sims
SI Swimsuit fans know Katie Austin as a five-time brand star who has posed for each annual issue since co-winning the brand's Swim Search in 2021. In addition to being an SI Swimsuit model, the 32-year-old is also a certified fitness trainer, health coach and entrepreneur. Austin launched a revamped version of her workout and lifestyle platform, KA Daily, in early September. The app supports a holistically healthy lifestyle, from workouts and nutrition to meditation and self-care tools that support a personalized wellness journey.
“ The goal overall is for others to thrive and for others to feel good,” Austin says of her app. “I’m creating these workouts because I want other people to realize that they can do it and it is accessible. You can feel good in just 20 minutes and that’s so important.”
Now, Austin is bringing her expertise directly to SI Swimsuit’s audience with a series of quick, hard-hitting workouts featuring fellow brand model Jena Sims. Starting today, we’ll share an exclusive Austin workout each Monday through early November for you to sweat like an SI Swimsuit model.
First up, Austin and Sims tackle a seven-minute booty workout, below.
7-minute booty workout
Not only is this workout efficient, it requires minimal equipment (just a booty band) and can be done just about anywhere. While Austin and Sims did their workout by the pool, you could easily do this in a hotel room or your home office.
“The band is the perfect thing to travel with, because it doesn’t really weigh anything and my goodness, it creates that resistance,” Austin stated in the video, to which Sims concurred, “I always travel with these bands.”
- Warm-up: Side shuffles to activate glute muscles with booty band just above the knees.
- Main moves: Bodyweight squats, alternating fire hydrants, hip bridges, hip bridge walkouts and side leg raises.
About KA Daily
