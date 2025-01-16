Gigi Robinson’s Breast Reduction Journey Will Inspire You to Prioritize Your Own Health
Kickstart your New Year alongside SI Swimsuit with 31 Days of Wellness! This January, SI Swimsuit will unlock exclusive offerings with SI Swimsuit models, wellness experts, fitness gurus and others, who will guide you through 31 days of rejuvenating workouts, recipes, self-care rituals and more.
While many of us were gearing up for the holiday season in early December, Gigi Robinson was preparing herself—physically, mentally and emotionally—to undergo a breast reduction surgery. The 2022 Swim Search finalist has been living with chronic neck and back pain for years, and the 26-year-old author and content creator decided to undergo the operation in order to alleviate her pain.
Pre- and post-operation, the Hosts of Influence ™ founder and CEO has been incredibly transparent with her social media audience, documenting everything from her pre-surgery preparation methods to her post-op recovery journey. We recently had the chance to catch up with Robinson, who shared additional insights into her breast reduction process, as well how she hopes to inspire other women to take charge of their own health in 2025 and beyond by detailing her story.
Preparing for a breast reduction and post-op recovery
Once she scheduled her breast reduction surgery, something Robinson had been contemplating for years, she set about creating a game plan for her recovery. She outlined everything from the soft and cozy pajama sets that would see her through the next few weeks to a simple and healthy meal plan that would allow her to nourish her body without stressing over what to make for dinner.
“The first week [post-op] was the toughest—having the drains in was brutal,” Robinson recalls. “I could barely get up, go to the bathroom or eat without help. Once the drains were removed, I felt much better, though the swelling and tenderness were still intense. By the third week, I was able to walk around, shower (which felt like the best thing in the world after 10 days of not getting my incisions wet), cook and even walk my dog.”
Robinson took a holistic approach to her recovery, from incorporating red light therapy and supplements to practicing breathwork, meditation and Ayurvedic massage.
By early January, when she was about a month post-op, Robinson says she began feeling more comfortable in clothing and her healing incision was no longer painful. “Most importantly, I’m no longer dealing with neck or back pain,” she adds. “I can confidently say this was the best decision for me.”
Inspiring other women to take charge of their physical health
Robinson has long been an advocate of mental health and chronic illness, and sharing her breast reduction journey is just another way in which she’s using her platform to help others navigate similar health-related struggles.
When it comes to taking charge of your own health, Robinson says it’s vital to be your own best advocate. She did just that, and as a result, was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and endometriosis after years of seeking out answers. Robinson, who was the first Gen Z and chronically ill woman to be featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue, underwent surgery for endometriosis in December of 2022, but also made several diet and lifestyle changes—like excluding gluten, dairy and caffeine from her diet—during her healing journey.
“The payoff was life-changing—I experienced endorphins for the first time in my life, a feeling I want every woman to have as they take control of their health,” Robinson notes. “My advice? Listen to your body, explore all the options, and do whatever it takes to find that balance between healing and joy.”
In sharing her latest health-related decision to have a breast reduction, Robinson aims to inspire other women to prioritize their own health, “whatever that may look like for them.”
“Whether it’s surgery, medication, diet, exercise or a combination of all these things, the goal is to feel your best,” she says. “ ... I hope to give other women practical tips and encouragement, showing them it’s possible to heal in a way that feels aligned with their lifestyle. I can’t wait to rock a bikini soon and share the confidence that this decision has brought me!”
Stay tuned to SI Swimsuit’s 31 Days of Wellness to continue to learn how to take charge in the year ahead!