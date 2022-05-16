Gigi Robinson makes her SI Swimsuit debut as a finalist for SI’s 2022 Swim Search being photographed by Yu Tsai shooting alongside Ashley Byrd, Sarafina El-Badry Nance, Manju, Lotta Hintsa, Mady Dewey, Kelly Crump, Hillory Fields, Victoria Vesce, Nicole Petrie, Michelle Fuente Steffen, Drew Dorsey, and Ashley Callingbull in the Dominican Republic.

Robinson is the founder of Its Gigi LLC, a creative media company focused on ethical partnerships, and a podcast host of the Spotify Greenroom live audio show Everything You Need Is Within.

Besides being the second-largest and most diverse Caribbean country, the Dominican Republic provides visitors with picturesque beaches, vibrant nightlife, world-class golfing and astounding natural beauty. The D.R. is filled with vivacious energy and the Swim Search finalists definitely carried that in their shoot.

To learn more about the Dominican Republic click here. | To plan your vacation to the Dominican Republic click here.

Swim Search was the team’s last shoot of the year, and it wanted to wrap up in a celebratory manner with pastels and bright colors. The term “drunk Easter bunny” was definitely thrown around. If you’re looking for a new suit for summer—definitely get inspired here.

Hair: Adam Maclay of BA Reps

Makeup: Christyna Kay of Art Department

Photographer: Yu Tsai

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.