Jordan Chiles’s Net Worth in 2025: Career Highlights, Lifestyle and More
With SI Swimsuit’s Net Worth Series: Empowering Equal Pay, our goal is to shine a light on incredible athletes while examining income disparities and promoting equal pay across industries.
In May, Jordan Chiles scored a cover spot on SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue alongside Salma Hayek Pinault, Lauren Chan and Olivia Dunne. Since then, the 24-year-old Olympic gymnast has been spotted not only on newsstands, but also on TV, presenting at award shows and competing on Dancing With the Stars.
How does the two-time Olympic medalist and current college student do it all? Let’s break it down.
Chiles’s estimated total net worth in 2025
In November 2024, our team estimated Chiles’s net worth was between $1 million and $5 million, with outlets like bet365 also estimating in the $1 million to $3 million range this September. However, that was before her run on the aforementioned ABC dancing competition show. With those additional factors, this number may have shifted.
How did Chiles build her net worth?
NIL deals
Chiles’s tenure with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) women’s gymnastics program began during its 2022 season—less than a year after the NCAA’s NIL (standing for “name, image and likeness”) rule was enacted in June of 2021.
On3 shared a list of the ruling’s highest-earning female athletes in February 2025—which was topped by fellow 2025 SI Swimsuit cover girl, Dunne—while Chiles’s valuation was not reported. However, Chiles’s mother gave her own opinion on the report, penning on X (formerly Twitter) that it was “not accurate.”
She stated, “It [is] just an opinion list. To all the female college athletes out there—your value is greater than a made-up calculation.” When SI reported on the callout in February, the outlet further elaborated that “deals are never publicly announced,” so pinpointing an athlete’s exact NIL evaluation isn’t so straightforward.
In turn, we can’t confirm Chiles’s total earnings from the rule, although she did explain to Forbes that most of her partnerships aren’t through the program: “A majority of the stuff that I do isn’t really NIL. It’s all from the pro side of things,” she told the outlet back in March.
Lifestyle and business moves
Chiles has added several major brands to her extensive rolodex of partnerships. Previously, we highlighted her 2023 Nike deal, her work with beauty and wellness brands Milani Cosmetics and Love Wellness, and her work with apparel brands GK Elite, Playtex and Urban Outfitters.
The athlete has since gone on to work with a significant number of new brands in 2025 alone, posting collaborations with Alaska Airlines, Roadway Moving, Starbucks, Turbo Tax, Beats by Dre, Bubblr, Airbnb, TJ Maxx and Chase on Instagram. On TikTok, she’s posted with TJ Maxx, Hero Cosmetics, CeraVe, Uber, Fenty and Poppi—among others.
The athlete also teamed up with fellow SI Swimsuit model and athlete Toni Breidinger in July for a collaboration with Dave & Buster’s. In September, she joined Nelly Korda and Serena Williams to debut NikeSKIMS.
On what she looks for when working with a brand, Chiles also told Forbes, “My biggest thing [with potential partners] is understanding [that] I’m authentic, so if you understand my authenticity and you understand the fact that I’m not gonna change anything that I’m doing to pursue your brand, then that’s, like, the best partnership.”
Chiles’s TikTok has also continued to grow, jumping from 835,100 followers in November 2024 to 922,100 followers as of October 2025.
In addition, the athlete has participated in conversations at Essence Fest, created a new initiative called SHERO Athlete Collective and been featured on the cover of TIME’s Women of the Year issue.
Olympics
In two Olympic stints, Chiles has notched two medals. She secured her first one, a silver, with the USA Women’s Gymnastics Team in the Tokyo 2020 games. Then in 2024, she took home her first gold with the team.
During her aforementioned Forbes interview, Chiles also confirmed that Olympic athletes are paid for each medal won, but the total can vary by sport. “Not every sport gets the same amount,” she said. The athlete further explained that if she had notched a medal before the NIL rule changed in June 2021, she wouldn’t have been able to take home any prize money. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global competition commenced one month after the rule was instated in July 2021.
In 2022, The Sporting News reported that Team USA athletes earned $37,500 for a gold medal, $22,500 for a silver medal and $15,000 for a bronze medal. Following those numbers, Chiles’s two medals would amount to a $60,000 payout.
A bestselling author
The athlete also released her first book in 2025, a memoir titled I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams, in early March. Her work was deemed an Instant New York Times Bestseller, which was promoted on The Jennifer Hudson Show before it became available for purchase.
“I wanted to tell people my story in the way that was supposed to be told,” she shared with SI Swimsuit regarding her intent when chronicling her story. The book delves into her repealed bronze medal in Paris, her upbringing and her career in the sport. “A lot of people were making up narratives and doing all these things, and it was just like: this is me, this is my story and I want you guys to know the truth.”
Dancing With the Stars
In early September, Chiles announced that she would be joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars for its 34th season. Sharing the dance floor with her partner, Ezra Sosa, the duo has advanced to competition’s fifth week as of Oct. 10, and will next take the stage for “Dedication Night” on Oct. 14.
One of the show’s previous winners, Bobby Bones, disclosed that he “ended up making, like, close to $400,000” during his 2018 stint on the series for its 27th season. Variety reported that the final tally is calculated based on time spent on the series, stating in a 2019 article: “Contestants on the ABC competition series make $125,000 for the show’s rehearsal period and their first two weeks on the air. If they make it to week three and beyond, they begin to earn additional fees each week.”
And with more fan votes propelling each couple through the competition, the opportunity to earn more from the show climbs with them.
How Chiles spends her money
In addition to being a lifelong sneaker fan—the model has an Instagram highlight dedicated to just some of her favorites—Chiles also enjoys luxury vehicles. In July, she posted on TikTok that she bought a Mercedes G-Wagon, which she deemed her “dream car.” According to the brand, its 2025 models range from $148,000 to $186,100.
“I’ve been wanting this for so long,” she told her followers. “I am so thankful [...] to tell you the truth, it’s been such a crazy year, but I’ve enjoyed it and [I’m] happy I was able to do this for myself.”
Net worth comparisons in U.S. Gymnastics
How does Chiles’s net worth compare to fellow and former Olympic gymnasts?
Celebrity Net Worth lists her teammates, Simone Biles and Suni Lee, with net worths of $25 million and $5 million, respectively.
Former gymnasts who have also hit the ballroom floor include Shawn Johnson East, Aly Raisman and Laurie Hernández, who each have respective net worths of $9 million, $4 million and $2 million.
What’s on the horizon for Chiles
In addition to her training on Dancing With the Stars, Chiles will also be preparing for her senior season with the UCLA gymnastics program. Their season will begin in 2026, and—if Chiles makes it to the dancing competition’s finale—her time on the show will wrap in the last week of November.
The program’s head coach, Janelle McDonald, told Gymnastics Now that the show “is really accommodating” with Chiles’s collegiate training schedule, given her own extensive regimen in the ballroom. “Obviously, making it work is going to be a balance of a lot of different things, but if anyone can do it, it’s definitely Jordan,” she stated.