Toni Breidinger and Jordan Chiles Are the Cutest Sporty Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed
Before the SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue hit newsstands in mid-May, an elite group of athletes met in Boca Raton, Fla., to shoot with the brand for the very first time. Among the group of eight rookies that graced the beaches of the Sunshine State were Toni Breidinger and Jordan Chiles, and now they are reunited for another endeavor in front of the camera.
On Wednesday, arcade mogul Dave & Buster’s posted an Instagram reel of the adorable duo, who rocked matching letterman jackets in the brand’s signature navy and orange colors. Gallivanting around the establishment, Breidinger and Chiles played several racing games—on-brand for Breidinger, who’s a NASCAR driver—and even secured some giant stuffed animals for their success.
“beat the profesh at NASCAR ... at [Dave & Buster’s] at least!” Chiles posted to her Instagram story after being reunited with her fellow SI Swimsuit model. “next time we’re getting you on the mat!”
Breidinger—who became a Summer Ambassador for the arcade brand in June—previously shared her excitement, stating, “I’ve been a fan of Dave & Buster’s for as long as I can remember [...] I love the games and energy, so getting to partner with a brand I genuinely enjoy is really exciting for me. There’s nothing like being behind the wheel, whether it’s on the track or in the arcade, and now I get to do both at one of my favorite places.”
While twinning in their new jackets, the athletes also showed off their own style in the arcade. Breidinger kept her ‘fit cool and comfortable, pairing low-rise light-washed denim jeans with a white cropped graphic tee; Chiles was perfectly on-trend with a black tennis skirt and coordinating black top.
Seeing the models together again gave us all the feels, especially given their heartfelt sentiments to viewers of their first SI Swimsuit features.
“Don’t be afraid to be the first you,” Breidinger told E! News. “I think it’s so easy to compare yourself to other people’s path and journey. My path was not traditional at all, and that’s okay that it doesn’t look like someone else’s. That doesn’t mean it’s the wrong path.”
And Chiles—who secured a cover spot alongside Salma Hayek Pinault, Lauren Chan and Olivia Dunne—told PEOPLE that her goal was to emphasize to younger people that she is “doing this work so you can sprint to your next goal in your life and that one day you’ll be able to have your opportunity.”