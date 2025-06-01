Shop the Exclusive VIP 2025 Swim Week Gifting Suite

Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit models were treated to the latest and greatest wellness and beauty goodies this weekend.

Jasmine Sanders says she never travels light home from SI Swimsuit events—and for good reason. Whether it’s the annual highly-anticipated launch week or the brand’s iconic swim week events, the model always makes room for one extra empty suitcase, knowing the team will have her stocked with the latest and greatest in beauty, fashion, wellness and accessories.

Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders / Tato Gomez

And this year was no exception. With the 2025 runway show proving to be one of the most epic yet, it was only fitting that Saturday kicked off with a luxe gifting suite: an ideal way to start the most exciting day of the summer.

From there, the day flowed into the Apres Pool Party on the Wet Deck, followed by the evening’s highly anticipated runway show.

This year’s official swim week partners—Coppertone, MINI, Batiste and The W South Beach, the latter of which once again hosted the show and talent, defined the experience with generous pop-ups and curated activations. They were joined by a standout lineup of featured brands, including Anastasia Beverly Hills, Electric Picks, Nine West, Vince Camuto, Radiesse, Smirnoff, Summer Fridays, SLIP, Oh Polly, SipMargs, La Croix, Sally Hansen and Sean Donaldson Hair.

Shop the full gifting suite below.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills / SI Staff

There’s no better finishing touch to a glamorous night out look than a shimmery body oil. Anastasia Beverly Hills’s Shimmer Body Oil ($38) is a luxe, lightweight product that adds the most beautiful, natural-looking, faux sun-kissed glow.

Batiste

Batiste decked out an entire shelf in the gifting suite with practically every version of their signature, hero product, dry shampoo. From light and dark tinted ones for blonde and brunette hair, their best-selling original that started it all, to the innovative sweat-activated and volumizing versions, you truly can never have too much dry shampoo.

The company also hosted a pop-up Batiste Hair Refresh station at the Apres Pool Party that followed the Gifting Suite. Brand representatives and hair gurus offered a quick spritz of powder, their best tips and even quick touch-ups with hot tools, having all models and public guests feeling and looking runway-ready.

Beís

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / SI Staff

It wouldn’t be a true gifting suite experience without a brand new luxurious bag to take home all your goodies in. Beís kindly gifted the brown and black versions of their The Mesh Beach Tote ($88)

Coppertone

The official sunscreen of SI Swimsuit kicked off the weekend on Friday with an iconic Beach Club, giving models, friends, family and guests with tickets the experience of a lifetime, all with a beautiful view of the Atlantic and the Miami sun shining bright. From a custom cocktail menu and branded coconuts to chic beach towels to popsicles, Coppertone truly thought of it all.

sandcastle coppertone
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

From the Gifting Suite, models took away their Glow Shimmer SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray ($13.39), an absolute summer must-have, and key to getting that supermodel beach glow and shine.

Electric Picks

Electric Picks always pulls out all the stops for SI Swimsuit events, and they have been partnering with the brand for years.

Ilona Maher wears Electric Picks.
Ilona Maher wears Electric Picks. / SI Staff

They decked out a whole table full of stunning jewelry from seashell necklaces and earrings to classic hoops and the most beautiful dainty bracelets.

Electric Picks
Electric Picks / SI Staff

Their trendy diamond-studded hand chains were certainly the star of the show, though.

NEOCUTIS

NEOCUTIS
NEOCUTIS / SI Staff

The luxe, medical-grade skincare brand, founded by Koehn Frederic Edo in 2003, gifted everyone with their Allure Best of Beauty award-winning Illuminating and tightening eye cream ($114) and their best-selling intensive hydrating serum. ($82)

Nine West

Katie Austin poses by the Vince Camuto and Nine West booth. Glasses by Nine West.
Katie Austin poses by the Vince Camuto and Nine West booth. Glasses by Nine West. / SI Staff

The New York-based fashion retailer donated gorgeous handbags, sunglasses and hats for models to pick out, pose with and add to their glamorous collections.

Ali Truwit. Glassed by Nine West.
Ali Truwit. Glassed by Nine West. / SI Staff

Oh Polly

The Oh Polly X Sports Illustrated Swimsuit capsule just dropped and it features the cutest, most fierce looks for summer.

From a timeless red hot triangle set to a chic, feminine cherry print one to a trendy zebra one-piece, the collection truly has it all.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

SipMARGS

Alix Earle and SipMARGS
Alix Earle and SipMARGS / Emily Sidney

Alix Earle‘s sparkling margarita brand SipMARGS offered tons of their signature cocktails at every single event during swim week. Guests and models kept cool and eased their nerves with their delicious selection of flavors.

Sally Carden and SipMARGS
Sally Carden and SipMARGS / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

SLIP

SLIP
SLIP / SI Staff

Everyone knows the ultimate model glow hack is lots of sleep. Slip is one step ahead of the game with its Lovely Lashes contour sleep mask ($66), specifically designed with delicate eyelash extensions in mind. The shape of the eye mask’s contour is designed to sit away from the eyelids to allow extra space for long lashes.

Summer Fridays

Summer Fridays
SI Staff

Summer Fridays treated guests to their Jet Lag Essentials Set ($34), featuring four travel-friendly minis designed to refresh, hydrate and soothe skin on the go. The curated set included eye patches, a hydration mist, serum and the brand’s cult-favorite Jet Lag Mask—perfect for a mid-swim week reset.

Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte
Tarte / SI Staff

The longtime brand partner gifted their viral Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump ($27) and their lights, camera, lashes™ platinum mascara ($28).

Veronique Gabai

Veronique Gabai
Veronique Gabai / SI Staff

Veronique Gabai gifted the most delightful array of their floral scents, because everyone knows look good means feeling good and smelling good.

Vince Camuto

Purse by Vince Camuto. Hand chain and bracelet by Electric Picks.
Purse by Vince Camuto. Hand chain and bracelet by Electric Picks. / SI Staff

Vice Camuto has the cutest summer handbags and jewelry pieces, and their heels are the perfect way to elevate any outfit.

Veggies Made Great

SI Staff
Veggies Made Great / SI Staff

Veggies Made Great is committed to creating nutritious foods that “make people happy.” The health foods vendor supplied a variety of their fan-favorite items, including their signature potato bakes and gluten-free protein muffins.

Achieng Agutu
Achieng Agutu / SI Staff

VIRGINSKIN

VIRKINSKIN
VIRKINSKIN / SI Staff

VIRGINSKIN’s Daily Glow Active Hydrator ($110) is formulated with Niacinamide, Peptides and Polyglutamic Acid and is dermatologist-developed, powered by antioxidant botanicals to deeply hydrate and nourish your skin.

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

