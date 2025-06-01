Shop the Exclusive VIP 2025 Swim Week Gifting Suite
Jasmine Sanders says she never travels light home from SI Swimsuit events—and for good reason. Whether it’s the annual highly-anticipated launch week or the brand’s iconic swim week events, the model always makes room for one extra empty suitcase, knowing the team will have her stocked with the latest and greatest in beauty, fashion, wellness and accessories.
And this year was no exception. With the 2025 runway show proving to be one of the most epic yet, it was only fitting that Saturday kicked off with a luxe gifting suite: an ideal way to start the most exciting day of the summer.
From there, the day flowed into the Apres Pool Party on the Wet Deck, followed by the evening’s highly anticipated runway show.
This year’s official swim week partners—Coppertone, MINI, Batiste and The W South Beach, the latter of which once again hosted the show and talent, defined the experience with generous pop-ups and curated activations. They were joined by a standout lineup of featured brands, including Anastasia Beverly Hills, Electric Picks, Nine West, Vince Camuto, Radiesse, Smirnoff, Summer Fridays, SLIP, Oh Polly, SipMargs, La Croix, Sally Hansen and Sean Donaldson Hair.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Shop the full gifting suite below.
Anastasia Beverly Hills
There’s no better finishing touch to a glamorous night out look than a shimmery body oil. Anastasia Beverly Hills’s Shimmer Body Oil ($38) is a luxe, lightweight product that adds the most beautiful, natural-looking, faux sun-kissed glow.
Batiste
Batiste decked out an entire shelf in the gifting suite with practically every version of their signature, hero product, dry shampoo. From light and dark tinted ones for blonde and brunette hair, their best-selling original that started it all, to the innovative sweat-activated and volumizing versions, you truly can never have too much dry shampoo.
The company also hosted a pop-up Batiste Hair Refresh station at the Apres Pool Party that followed the Gifting Suite. Brand representatives and hair gurus offered a quick spritz of powder, their best tips and even quick touch-ups with hot tools, having all models and public guests feeling and looking runway-ready.
Beís
It wouldn’t be a true gifting suite experience without a brand new luxurious bag to take home all your goodies in. Beís kindly gifted the brown and black versions of their The Mesh Beach Tote ($88)
Coppertone
The official sunscreen of SI Swimsuit kicked off the weekend on Friday with an iconic Beach Club, giving models, friends, family and guests with tickets the experience of a lifetime, all with a beautiful view of the Atlantic and the Miami sun shining bright. From a custom cocktail menu and branded coconuts to chic beach towels to popsicles, Coppertone truly thought of it all.
From the Gifting Suite, models took away their Glow Shimmer SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray ($13.39), an absolute summer must-have, and key to getting that supermodel beach glow and shine.
Electric Picks
Electric Picks always pulls out all the stops for SI Swimsuit events, and they have been partnering with the brand for years.
They decked out a whole table full of stunning jewelry from seashell necklaces and earrings to classic hoops and the most beautiful dainty bracelets.
Their trendy diamond-studded hand chains were certainly the star of the show, though.
NEOCUTIS
The luxe, medical-grade skincare brand, founded by Koehn Frederic Edo in 2003, gifted everyone with their Allure Best of Beauty award-winning Illuminating and tightening eye cream ($114) and their best-selling intensive hydrating serum. ($82)
Nine West
The New York-based fashion retailer donated gorgeous handbags, sunglasses and hats for models to pick out, pose with and add to their glamorous collections.
Oh Polly
The Oh Polly X Sports Illustrated Swimsuit capsule just dropped and it features the cutest, most fierce looks for summer.
From a timeless red hot triangle set to a chic, feminine cherry print one to a trendy zebra one-piece, the collection truly has it all.
SipMARGS
Alix Earle‘s sparkling margarita brand SipMARGS offered tons of their signature cocktails at every single event during swim week. Guests and models kept cool and eased their nerves with their delicious selection of flavors.
SLIP
Everyone knows the ultimate model glow hack is lots of sleep. Slip is one step ahead of the game with its Lovely Lashes contour sleep mask ($66), specifically designed with delicate eyelash extensions in mind. The shape of the eye mask’s contour is designed to sit away from the eyelids to allow extra space for long lashes.
Summer Fridays
Summer Fridays treated guests to their Jet Lag Essentials Set ($34), featuring four travel-friendly minis designed to refresh, hydrate and soothe skin on the go. The curated set included eye patches, a hydration mist, serum and the brand’s cult-favorite Jet Lag Mask—perfect for a mid-swim week reset.
Tarte Cosmetics
The longtime brand partner gifted their viral Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump ($27) and their lights, camera, lashes™ platinum mascara ($28).
Veronique Gabai
Veronique Gabai gifted the most delightful array of their floral scents, because everyone knows look good means feeling good and smelling good.
Vince Camuto
Vice Camuto has the cutest summer handbags and jewelry pieces, and their heels are the perfect way to elevate any outfit.
Veggies Made Great
Veggies Made Great is committed to creating nutritious foods that “make people happy.” The health foods vendor supplied a variety of their fan-favorite items, including their signature potato bakes and gluten-free protein muffins.
VIRGINSKIN
VIRGINSKIN’s Daily Glow Active Hydrator ($110) is formulated with Niacinamide, Peptides and Polyglutamic Acid and is dermatologist-developed, powered by antioxidant botanicals to deeply hydrate and nourish your skin.