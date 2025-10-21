The Bodyweight Workout That Will Tone Your Arms in 6 Minutes
In case you missed it, last week we launched an SI Swimsuit exclusive weekly workout series with brand stars Katie Austin and Jena Sims. Our first video in the series was all about toning your glutes, and next up, our models are focusing on strengthening your arms.
Like many of the workouts available in Austin’s app, KA Daily, the following quick and efficient exercise can be done anywhere any time, without any equipment. Austin and Sims demonstrated the moves in a kitchen with yoga mats under their feet, so this is truly a workout that can be done while cooking dinner, on your lunch break or while on the go.
“It feels like I can get more of a workout in and feel a little bit more of an impact with weights, but I feel like sometimes you’re traveling, or maybe on your shoot day or whatever [weightless exercises can be incredibly efficient],” Austin explained.
Sims, who noted that she prefers throwing around weight in the gym, said that she’s a “big believer in bodyweight” exercises. When it comes to getting their regular cardio in, both women agreed they love a good hot girl walk.
6-minute weightless arm workout
This week’s arm workout with Austin and Sims consists of the following moves:
- Arm circles
- Chest openers
- Prayer pulses
- Overhead presses with mini squats
- Single arm lat pull-downs
- Overhead reaches
- Serve the platters
Throughout the workout, Austin offered a few tips for getting the most out of these simple exercises, including, for example, squeezing your biceps, core and glutes and tucking your hips under as you perform each arm circle. She also suggested a great way for upping the burn factor if you’re looking to give yourself an added challenge with this workout: add a pair of wrist weights into the mix.
Be sure to head back to SI Swimsuit’s YouTube page next Monday, Oct. 27, when Austin and Sims tackle an ab workout that will get you ready for your upcoming beach trip in no time.
About KA Daily
Austin’s app offers brand-new features including habit tracker checklists, grocery lists, weekly recipes and more. Memberships are available for $99.99 annually, $39.99 quarterly or $14.99 monthly. All KA Daily memberships include a seven-day free trial. Learn more here.