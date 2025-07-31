A Day in the Life With Athlete and Model Dominique Ruotolo
As an athlete and model, Dominique Ruotolo is used to multitasking. On any given day, the 25-year-old track and field athlete may hit a grueling practice before checking in at her agency to capture new digitals.
Ruotolo did just that recently, and documented the highlights of her day for SI Swimsuit. The 2025 Swim Search finalist began her morning with her daily vitamins and a green juice before heading out to start her day. The Miami-based athlete arrived at the Knight Sports Complex, located at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla., ready for practice in a white tank and shorts set.
Ruotolo, who spent her collegiate career at the University of Oregon and the University of Southern California, is a USA U20 bronze medalist, PAC-12 champion and an NCAA All-American who made history at both programs.
“It’s pretty much an easy day today,” Ruotolo noted in her quirky voiceover as she showed snippets of herself doing hurdles, stretching and running before finally completing her cool-down routine. After her training, she headed to her agency, Wilhelmina Models, where Ruotolo posed for some new digitals.
Just a few weeks prior, Ruotolo made her debut on the SI Swimsuit Runway as a Swim Search finalist, where she strutted the catwalk in two stunning looks. “I did Swim Week these past couple of weeks and it was so much fun, loved everyone,” she stated of her experience at the W South Beach.
Shortly after Swim Week, we had the opportunity to chat with Ruotolo, who said there are actually quite a few similarities between athletics and modeling.
“ I feel like for track, you always have to prepare your body, your mindset before you go into competition, and that felt like the same thing when I was getting ready for Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit],” Ruotolo told us. “I was doing crunches for track, but then also I was like, let’s do 10 more because I’m walking down the runway. I feel like it’s like the same thing: getting your body right mentally and physically.”
Don’t forget that today is the last day to cast your vote for the 2025 Swim Search. Audience input—combined with the discretion of the SI Swimsuit editorial team—will play a key role in the outcome in determining who is named a rookie in next year’s issue.