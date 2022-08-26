A Timeline of Evolution at SI Swimsuit

Change and evolution are things we all need in order to thrive. In honor of Women’s Equality Day, SI Swimsuit is reflecting on some of our own key firsts over the course of our brand’s history. From releasing our first issue to launching our open casting program to featuring first transgender woman of color on our cover, take a walk down memory lane with us.

1964: SI’s first official Swimsuit Issue is released

1965: SI Swimsuit is the first magazine to identify models by name in print

1970: Olympic diver Ann Peterson becomes the first athlete to be featured in SI Swim

1996: Tyra Banks become the first Black woman to appear on the cover

2003: Tennis star Serena Williams makes her first of three appearances in SI Swimsuit

2007: Beyoncé appears on the cover of our first Music Issue

2013: SI truly goes global holding photo shoots in all seven continents within one year

2016: Curve model Ashley Graham appears on our cover

2017: Christie Brinkley returns at 63 years old (she first appeared in our issue in 1975)

2018: Swim Search opens to all regardless of whether they’re models

2018: Swim Search contestant Mara Martin is the first woman to breastfeed during a runway show

2019: Halima Aden is featured in a burkini

2021: Leyna Bloom is the first transgender model to appear on our cover

2022: SI Swimsuit launches Pay With Change, which takes social change as payment for ad space