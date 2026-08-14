Alessandra Ambrosio’s Beachside Engagement Photos Have Us Absolutely Obsessed

Alessandra Ambrosio announced her engagement to Buck Palmer on social media this week, and we haven’t been able to stop staring at their gorgeous photos.

In case you missed it, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, the Brazilian model—who first rose to prominence in the early 2000s, thanks to her work with Victoria’s Secret—shared a sweet photo set on Instagram to the delight of her 11.7 million followers. Captioning the collection “I’d choose you in this life and every life. Here’s to forever, my love. 💍✨,” the cover snapshot showed Ambrosio and her groom-to-be embracing on the warm sand, surrounded by red flowers in the shape of a heart.

Needless to say, the model’s smile alone told fans her answer!

Overall, the snapshots in her nine-photo set told the story of her special day, showing Palmer popping the question on one knee while aerial shots of the beach captured the beauty of the tropical location. Given the romantic getaway’s location, Ambrosio wore a white and khaki crochet bikini in the snapshots, her long hair damp from her time spent enjoying the ocean. Meanwhile, Palmer sported a classic pair of black trunks.

And Ambrosio’s first engagement photo set was just the beginning! On Thursday, Aug. 13, the model returned to social media to give her followers a closer look at the new planet—oops, we meant to say “new ring”—on her finger.

Engagement ring expert Nilesh Rakholia, who is the founder of Abelini, weighed in on the sensational stone, noting, “From the photographs, Alessandra’s ring appears to feature an elongated cushion-cut diamond of approximately four to six carats. It has a distinctly rectangular silhouette, but the softer, rounded corners give it that romantic quality we associate with a cushion cut,” also adding that it is likely worth an estimated “$2,800,000 to $5,100,000.”

And the entire engagement was definitely model-approved! Found among the countless comments on both posts congratulating the happy couple were several supermodels—including a few members of the SI Swimsuit family—who stopped by to share their support and excitement for their fellow runway superstar.

“So happy for you!!!!👏👏👏👏👏,” three-time SI Swimsuit model Ashley Graham proclaimed.

SI Swimsuit legend Lily Aldridge concurred, adding, “So beautiful!!! Congratulations ❤️❤️.”

“Congratulations! 💍,” 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model Maye Musk penned, “Wishing you both much happiness 🥰.”

“Wowwwwwwwza! 😍😍✨✨,” 2026 SI Swimsuit cover star Nicole Williams English simply wrote, specifically referring to the engagement ring.

“Congratulations Ale 💍💍,” prolific supermodel Adriana Lima concluded.

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