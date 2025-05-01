Alix Earle’s Latest Girls’ Trip Bikini Photos Are Straight Out of a Summer Fantasy
Alix Earle has been giving fans an inside look at her girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos—and it’s making us want to pack our bags and book the next flight out.
The three-night tropical vacation was filled with a number of coastal ‘fits, from beach day bikinis to dinnertime dresses. Check out some of our favorite looks the SI Swimsuit model sported during a vacation that only made us more excited for summer:
In a look that Earle debuted on her Instagram, the content creator paired a staple black bikini with distressed, baggy jean shorts.
The model added a gold-colored tank to match with her namesake “Name Drop Necklace” by White Trash Charms and gold hardware on her YSL beach bag. Earle also rocked some black sunnies to shield her eyes from the Caribbean sun.
For a night out with the girls, Earle caught our attention in this multicolored maxi dress. With a low back and a halter neckline, the garment perfectly framed Earle’s stunning figure, as the modelshared a clip of the dress to her 4.2 million followers.
“It’s giving 13 Going on 30 and I love it,” one commenter exclaimed.
“you dont miss👏🏻,” one fan shared.
“channeling this for my summer ☀️🏝️💫,” another user elaborated.
On her most recent post from Thursday, Earle released an 18-slide carousel of the trip’s activities, including kayaking in the turquoise ocean, jetskiing with the girls and lounging poolside.
In slide one, Earle looks cool and comfy as ever in a teeny two-piece printed swimsuit and gold jewelry on her wrists and hands.
“This is the best trip I’ve taken in a long time,” Earle shared in a candid TikTok video from the final leg of the trip. She further elaborated on how the trip was a chance to “unplug,” make new friends and enjoy time with her squad.
The footage from Earle’s girls’ trip came on the heels of a busy spring season for the 24-year-old. Following her trip to Coachella, the entrepreneur made a speaking engagement at Harvard Business School and hosted her sixth Meals in Heels not-for-profit event that same week in Miami.
If there’s one thing about Earle, she’s dedicated to her craft.
“I could work—and I do work—24/7 on all that I’m doing because I’m passionate about it,” Earle shared with the magazine.
“I definitely have a big understanding now of the platform that I have and the change that I can make with that,” she added.