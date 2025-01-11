Alix Earle Puts Incredible Abs on Display With Simple, Helpful At-Home Workout Tutorial
Alix Earle has kicked off 2025 on a high note, traveling to St. Barth for a New Year’s Eve holiday with her boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios. And she didn’t miss a beat getting back into the swing of things when she returned home. Wanting to focus on health and wellness in the new year, the 24-year-old content creator has been blessing her fans on TikTok with recipes and workouts to inspire them to do the same. Earle also hit the hair salon for a refreshed look, proving that this is without a doubt going to be her year.
This week, Earle took the time to share her at-home ab routine with her 7.2 million TikTok followers, assuring that these moves can be done from just about anywhere. Donning a chocolate sports bra and legging set from the brand Alo, a matching jacket draped over her arm and a tan headband from Scunci, the SI Swimsuit model, who served as the brand's inaugural digital cover star last June, was the picture of perfect activewear fashion. She completed her look with calf-high white socks and white sneakers.
Explained through her demonstration and voiceover, Earle repeats the following cycle of exercises three to four times each day:
- Toe Tap Crunches: 12x
- Crunches: 12x
- Bicycle Crunches: 12x
- Russian Twists: 12x
- Sit Ups: 12x
- Side to Sides: 12x
Watch Earle’s TikTok here.
“I think it’s important to just have a workout that’s realistic for you to do and just try to get your body moving every day,” Earle says in the video, “because although this doesn’t look like a lot, if you can take three to four minutes out of your day and do this every day, it really helps.”
“I’m not a fitness expert so don’t come at me .. but this is what I like to do when I need a good quick Ab workout 💪🏼🤞🏼,” Earle captioned the video.
As with everything she posts online, Earle’s fans rushed to the replies section to share their thoughts on her workout routine.
“I’m going to do this bc i can lay down for the whole time,” one comment hilariously read.
“Yes we are in our fit girl era ❤️❤️❤️,” another said.
“That brown on you 😫😫🤎,” a third added.
“You’re amazing! Thanks for inspiring us,” another wrote.
Since finding social media fame, Earle has inspired millions worldwide with her authenticity and transparency. The New Jersey native, who began posting on TikTok in 2020, went viral through her get ready with me videos and everyday updates of life in college. Choosing to open up about her struggles with acne has resonated with many, and she still makes sure to be true to herself while posting online. When making her SI Swimsuit debut, she even went as far as to decide to release the photos unretouched, something that was understandably “anxiety-provoking” for her to do.
“I think as women, we do that so much, where we just criticize ourselves and I think when telling the story of my brand and communicating that to my audience and a new audience, this was just something that was an important decision for me and I’m really happy we went through with it,” Earle said at the time.