Alix Earle Teases ‘Mini-but-Mighty’ Reale Actives Release With Vintage Photo Shoot

Daylight Saving Time has given us back an hour, Halloween has come and gone and Mariah Carey has returned to our feeds with her hit song “All I Want for Christmas Is You”—it’s official, friends: the holidays are upon us. And alongside the most wonderful time of the year comes a whole host of holly-jolly new product drops from our favorite brands!

This week, 2026 SI Swimsuit cover star Alix Earle joined the festive fray, teasing a “mini-but-mighty” launch from her popular skincare line Reale Actives alongside a chic, vintage holiday photo shoot.

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On Monday, Nov. 2, the content creator and three-time SI Swimsuit model—who made her dazzling debut in Miami in 2024 as the inaugural SI Swimsuit digital cover star—shared several photo sets on Instagram, cheekily stating that “size matters. sometimes.” In the photos, Earle channeled major Sabrina Carpenter energy with her long blonde hair curled into an Old Hollywood-inspired updo. She rocked an on-trend white slip dress, matching pumps and coordinating gloves as she attempted to tug a massive red bag behind her.

Still, fans of the fashion-forward content creator didn’t have to wait long for the reveal! On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Earle returned to our feeds with a major (but mini) announcement: The Real Minis ($80)! According to the brand’s official Instagram page, the set will be available for purchase on Tuesday, Nov. 10 (though Shop app users can sign up for early access on Sunday, Nov. 8) and will include five miniature versions of Reale Active’s most popular products.

The selection comes ready to gift in a sleek mint green box with a silver bow. The complete set includes travel-size versions of Get Bare (cleansing balm), Pore Power (exfoliating cleanser), Go Deep (high-impact serum), Dew More (moisturizer) and the new Go Calm (anti-redness serum).

Of course, fans of the brand and its stylish founder were quick to celebrate the exciting news, with many taking to the comments to announce their plans to land on the Reale Actives “Nice List” this year.

“SANTA BABY SLIP SOME REALE ACTIVES MINIS UNDER THE TREE FOR ME 🥵,” one user quipped.

“Suddenly VERYYY interested in being on the nice list this year 🤭,” another fan joked.

“Can’t wait!” One commenter chimed in, “Going right in my stocking!”

To join the waitlist and get your hands on the must-have Real Minis holiday set on the official Reale Actives website, click here!

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