Alix Earle Stuns in BTS Film Personality Pics From Her 2025 SI Swim Shoot in Jamaica
Alix Earle is back with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and she’s taking fans behind the scenes of her stunning 2025 shoot in Jamaica. The Hot Mess podcast host and content creator, who made history last year as the brand’s first-ever digital cover star, is giving an inside look at the magic that unfolded as she posed for photographer Yu Tsai on the breathtaking Caribbean island.
The 24-year-old, known for her unfiltered charm and beauty, shared a series of fun personality pics from her shoot, capturing the fun, confidence and authenticity that have made her a fan favorite. From laughing between takes to soaking up the sun in picture-perfect swimwear from Lybethras, the images showcase a side of Earle that goes beyond the polished editorial shots—one that feels playful, real and completely in the moment.
“film from Jamaica w/@si_swimsuit:)))),” the New Jersey native captioned the carousel shared with her 4 million Instagram followers.
“u are my perfect princess,” her younger sister Ashtin commented. Earle is the oldest out of five siblings.
Her return to the franchise follows a whirlwind year of career milestones, including launching a FRAME denim collaboration, expanding her influence beyond social media with her wildly successful Hot Mess podcast, landing on Forbes’s top creator list, starring in two Super Bowl commercials, fronting numerous digital magazines and more.
But no matter how much her following rises, she remains committed to authenticity, sharing the highs and lows of navigating her 20s while balancing glamour with the down-to-earth personality that made her a household name.
“It has been a long-time dream of mine to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and I’m deeply honored to be named their first-ever digital cover star,” Earle said last June. “Becoming part of the SI family and now joining alongside such strong, powerful, and inspiring women is incredibly meaningful to me.”
Her 2024 debut included two distinct photo shoots—one on the beach and another after-party-inspired concept—both of which she insisted remain unretouched, reinforcing her commitment to transparency and self-acceptance. Now, as she returns for her second year, she’s bringing that same confidence and candidness to her Jamaican getaway shoot, proving once again that she belongs among the most iconic names in SI Swimsuit history.
Stay tuned for the full gallery of stunning shots from Alix Earle's 2025 spread, coming this spring.