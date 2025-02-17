Shop Alix Earle’s Little to the Imagination Beige Bikini She Wore in Jamaica Here
Alix Earle is making her return to SI Swimsuit, and she’s ensuring that her next feature in the fold is nothing short of unforgettable. The social media sensation-turned-fashion powerhouse made history last June as the brand’s first-ever digital cover star, and now, she’s officially landed a coveted spot in the annual 2025 magazine.
Shot in Jamaica by photographer Yu Tsai, Earle’s reveal image, which dropped today, captures the confidence and authenticity that have made her one of the most influential creators of her generation. Posing against the stunning tropical backdrop, the 23-year-old stunned in a beige crochet string bikini by Lybethras. You can shop the look below, and learn more about her return here.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Lybethras Manu Bikini Set, $262 (lybethras.com)
The Manu Bikini Set is a handcrafted design in a chic beige hue, featuring intricate taupe embroidered trimming and delicate string-tie sides for a customizable fit. With a classic triangle top and flattering cheeky bottoms, it enhances natural curves while offering adjustable coverage. Perfect for any summer adventure, this timeless bikini is available in sizes XS to XL.
The New Jersey native’s milestone debut last summer was preceded by an internet-breaking moment at SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week runway show, where she walked alongside her three younger siblings. However, going viral is nothing new for the social media sensation, who has amassed more than 11.2 million followers across Instagram and TikTok—and counting.
The Hot Mess podcast host posed for two separate photo shoots with Yu Tsai last year—one on the beach and another inspired by an after-party—bringing her signature blend of glamour and authenticity to both. What made her feature stand out, however, was her decision to go completely unretouched.
The Forbes top creator, known for her candor about acne-prone skin, made it clear she didn’t want any of her so-called “flaws”—from visible blemishes to underarm darkness to the natural shape of her breast implants—retouched in post-production. It was a bold, personal choice that underscored the transparency at the core of her brand.
“I think as women, we do that so much, where we just criticize ourselves and I think when telling the story of my brand and communicating that to my audience and a new audience, this was just something that was an important decision for me and I’m really happy we went through with it,” she explained at the time.
From documenting her journey on Accutane, and openly discussing the effects of beauty filters, lighting and professional makeup to promoting small businesses and philanthropic initiatives, Earle has built a community rooted in honesty, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her back to the brand for another year.