Alix Earle Shares Her ‘Week in Selfies’ for Latest Instagram Photo Drop
Alix Earle just brightened up our “Selfie Saturday” with her latest photo set.
The social media superstar and inaugural SI Swimsuit digital cover model—having posed for the brand feature in Miami in 2024 before returning in 2025 for a Jamaica photo shoot—took to her Instagram account on Friday evening to drop what she lovingly christened as her “week in selfies 😁😁,” sharing eight new photos taken throughout what appeared to be a very hectic seven days.
You can check out Earle’s Instagram post here!
The first photo in the set was a classic car selfie, with Earle posing in a tan mini dress knit in a ribbed texture with a matching sweater tied across her chest for an upscale, chic final look. Her makeup was flawless as usual, featuring the perfect summertime combo of bold arched eyebrows, blended neutral eyeshadows, peach cheeks and glossy pink lips. Her signature blonde hair was left down and minimally styled for a natural result, and she accessorized the outfit further with delicate silver jewelry.
Other selfies in the photo set included snapshots of the model and podcast host getting ready, cuddling with her adorable pup and taking time to relax in a skincare mask—all while she served up some seriously sultry facial expressions.
As you might have guessed, her comment section was filled to the brim with fans, followers, friends and family praising the stunning superstar for her continued authenticity:
“😍😍,” fellow 2025 SI Swimsuit model Denise Bidot simply said.
“ugh ur so perfect barbie,” sister and ultimate supporter Ashtin Earle wrote.
“Gorgina princess 👸🏼,” retired gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model Olivia Dunne added.
As mentioned briefly above, Earle returned to the SI Swimsuit fold this year with a breathtaking beach photo shoot in sunny Jamaica with photographer Yu Tsai. But that wasn’t her only shining moment with SI Swimsuit this summer, as she also joined the brand for the 2025 Runway Show during Swim Week in Miami, Fla.
On the runway, Earle sported two distinct looks. The first was a sweet white and black polka dot string bikini from Nessy Swimwear, while the other was a plunging mixed animal print one-piece from Andi Bagus.
And Earle has plenty more on the horizon to look forward to as 2025 progresses, as it was announced back in May that the social media sensation will officially be joining the season 34 cast of the hit reality competition Dancing With the Stars. While limited information is available as of now—Earle and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin are currently the only two cast members announced—the new season is expected to air sometime in fall 2025 on ABC and Disney Plus.