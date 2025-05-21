Anna Hall Is Fiercely Gorgeous in These 6 Photos From Her SI Swimsuit Debut
For Anna Hall, success is just in her blood. The 24-year-old Colorado native is quite the impressive track and field athlete, as the second-highest scoring American heptathlete of all time. A two-time World Champion medalist, Hall also won two NCAA Division I titles with the University of Florida. In 2025, she added a new accolade to her résumé: SI Swimsuit model.
Last fall, Hall traveled to The Boca Raton in Florida to pose for photographer Ben Horton, capturing a stunning shoot to be featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. See one of our favorite photos below and keep scrolling for more.
Posing on the beach and in the water, Hall glistened in the Florida sun as she modeled a variety of different styles and colors. Flaunting her impressively toned figure and tan skin, she was the picture of fierce beauty for her SI Swimsuit debut.
While on set with the SI Swimsuit team, Hall discussed her love for track and field, which started from a young age. After seeing her older sisters participate in the sport, she persistently asked her family if she could join, and when she was seven, her dad gave in.
“My body has changed a lot from track,” Hall shared while on location for her debut. “Growing up, I was always really naturally, like, slender, had a hard time putting on muscle, and I got really used to being skinny. And then I got to college and I realized that to be good, I needed to put on a lot of muscle. So there was definitely some growing pains in learning to be comfortable having a body that looks different.”
Like many women athletes, Hall had to learn to not only accept her body but also love it for how much it does for her. If she didn’t have her body, she wouldn’t be so successful in her sport.
“I really credit my coaches and my sisters to constantly telling me like, ‘No, your body is powerful, and look around at all these other female athletes,’” Hall added. “I had such great examples to look to and just see how strong they were. Yeah, they are strong. Like, yes, they do have quads. Yes, they have arm muscles. Like I shouldn't be ashamed of that.”
Hall also shared what she hoped readers would get out of her debut with SI Swimsuit, with an impactful message for any age or gender. “I hope people take away that being strong is powerful and that I hope that they see me through them,” she stated.
Hall’s debut on the pages of the 2025 issue, which she calls “a dream come true,” has been met with glowing reactions from fellow athletes, friends and fans. Fellow SI Swimsuit models welcomed her to the family with supportive comments, excited the incredible athlete has joined the fold.
“Perfection 😍😍😍😍😍,” Los Angeles Sparks player and SI Swimsuit model Cameron Brink commented on a recent Instagram post of Hall’s.
“WOW,” added Toni Breidinger, stock car racing driver and SI Swimsuit model, added.
The Olympian is one of many amazing athletes featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.