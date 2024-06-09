Berkleigh Wright Serves Fierce, Red Hot ‘Baywatch’ Vibes in Belize
We love when Berkleigh Wright tosses out a new Instagram pic from her SI Swimsuit rookie photo shoot. And, lucky for us, she has an endless supply of simply breathtaking images from a feature in Belize to choose from. The Swim Search co-winner was featured in this year’s 60th anniversary issue, and she’s still not over the accomplishment.
“Baewatch @si_swimsuit,” Wright captioned her post, and tagged photographer Derek Kettela, editor in chief MJ Day and the rest of the SI Swimsuit style, hair, makeup and production team.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Andi Bagus Rascal Bikini, $69 (andi-bagus.com) and Free People Movement Swift Windbreaker Bolero, $68 (freepeople.com)
The Kansas native, who has spent the past several years in Colorado as a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos, donned an itty-bitty red hot string bikini from Andi Bagus, paired with a sporty red-and-white bolero from Free People.
In the pic, Wright proved her impeccable modeling skills and struck a fierce pose, looking over her shoulder and showing off her slim, toned figure and bold smolder to the camera.
“I took this leap of faith because I feel that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is a world-class organization that embodies everything I strive to be as a woman. It extends beyond beauty: they stand for being a strong individual with depth, brains, kindness and integrity. A brand that celebrates everyone’s differences, exhibiting that our imperfections are what makes us beautiful. SI Swim helped me embrace those ideals in myself, and now I strive to imprint that mindset in others,” the 29-year-old said about her decision to apply to the open casting call. And, her leap of faith clearly worked out—her day on set was everything she dreamed of and more.
“Today has been just unlike anything that I could have ever imagined in my head,” Wright gushed. “We shot five looks this morning and they just all went so fast. I felt so comfortable and natural and beautiful and the support and love I got was incredible.”