Beyond the Gaze: Jule Campbell’s Swimsuit Issue Is Screening at AMC Theatres for One Night Only
Good news for SI Swimsuit fans who have been eagerly anticipating grabbing a bucket of popcorn and catching Beyond the Gaze: Jule Campbell’s Swimsuit Issue on the big screen. The documentary will be screened for one night only at AMC Theatres around the country on Thursday, Sept. 18.
The documentary explores the life and legacy of the late Jule Campbell, the founding editor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and features interviews with models and SI Swimsuit moguls including Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks, Elle Macpherson, Paulina Porizkova, Kathy Ireland and Carol Alt. Directed by her daughter-in-law, Jill Campbell, the film held its world premiere at the Woodstock Film Festival last November, and has since made a splashy debut at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, Montclair Film Festival, Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival and several others.
How to see Beyond the Gaze in theaters
Tickets are now on sale for Thursday’s AMC special event here, and Beyond the Gaze will be screened in the following 31 cities:
- Atlanta
- Austin
- Birmingham
- Boston
- Charlotte
- Chatanooga
- Chicago
- Columbus, Ohio
- Dallas
- Denver
- Detroit
- Houston
- Indianapolis
- Jacksonville
- Kansas City, Mo.
- Los Angeles
- Miami
- Minneapolis
- Nashville
- New Orleans
- New York City
- Orlando
- Philadelphia
- Phoenix
- Pittsburgh
- Raleigh
- San Diego
- San Francisco
- Seattle
- Tampa
- Washington, D.C.
Several screenings this Thursday will include special guest appearances from SI Swimsuit models, staff members and film crew. The New York City panel will feature brand legend and cover model Leyna Bloom, as well as film producer Rob Lyons, while Jill will speak at the L.A. screening alongside composer Miriam Cutler, brand legend Roshumba Williams and Mara Milam, SI Swimsuit’s deputy digital editor. Events in select cities, including Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans, will also include a post-screening Q&A session with local influencers.
Is Beyond the Gaze available to stream?
While the documentary is not yet on streaming platforms, fans can catch Beyond the Gaze from the comfort of their own homes very soon. The film will be available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Fandango and Kanopy on November 11.
Praise for Beyond the Gaze
Thus far, the film has racked up accolades like Best Documentary winner at the 2025 Omaha Film Festival and recipient of The Enlightenment Award at Docutah. Additionally, Beyond the Gaze has received incredible praise from viewers and its stars alike, including Macpherson herself.
“I was really impressed by the multi-layered actualization of the documentary,” Macpherson told SI Swimsuit following the film’s sold-out New York City premiere last November. “I think it touched on a lot of important subjects and at the same time, it was a tender reverence to Jule herself. I thought Jill did an amazing job ... She didn’t polish it to look too perfect. It was authentic and it was authentic Jule. It was a beautiful study of her character and who she was as a person, but also what she represented in her trajectory of her career.”
Ireland, who has built an empire since her SI Swimsuit days, has also applauded the film and acknowledged Campbell’s “instrumental” role in disrupting the modeling industry.
“What a privilege to be mentored by Jule,” she wrote on Instagram. “We met a lifetime ago when I was just a young beach kid. Though there are suits I wore then I would not wear today, traveling the world and learning from Jule is something I will always cherish. Thank you to Jill and the #BEYONDTHEGAZE team for so beautifully capturing the strength, brilliance and tenacity of the pioneer business woman Jule truly was.”
For the latest news and screening information, beyondthegazefilm.com.