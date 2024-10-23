Birthday Girl Lorena Durán Was a Vision on SI Swimsuit Set in Portugal
Happy birthday wishes are in order for Lorena Durán!
Today, the four-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model turns 31 years old. And in those 31 years, she has established herself as a real force to be reckoned with.
Her journey with the brand began back in 2020 when she traveled to Scrub Island in the British Virgin Islands for her debut feature. It was, of course, an immaculate experience—and one that we couldn’t wait to repeat. Thus, in the years since, the model has traveled all around the world with the brand, posing for features on sand beaches and on European streets—from Puerto Rico to Montenegro.
We could never choose a favorite from among her four features in the annual magazine. They’re all simply too good. But we do have to say that her most recent feature in Portugal was one for the ages. There, she modeled on the streets of Porto in a series of swimwear looks inspired by port-side Riviera fishing. Her outfits were all loud prints (like plaid and bold stripes) and flattering silhouettes (like bandeaus and halter necks among others).
So her SI Swimsuit features are a testament to her skill in front of the camera. But just as Durán was setting foot on the SI Swimsuit set for the first time in 2020, she was likewise establishing herself as a talented model elsewhere. That year, she became the first curvy model to work with Victoria’s Secret, a big step both in her career and for the brand itself.
In the years since her big break, the model has been featured on the cover of InStyle España and on the pages of Vogue among other publications. She has also landed campaigns with the likes of L’Oreal Paris and Intimissimi.
All of that is to say, Durán really is a force in the modeling world with a proven track record—and we’re not just talking about her SI Swimsuit photo shoots. But her brand features are certainly testament enough to her immense skill in front of the camera.
Today, in honor of her 31st birthday, we are taking a look back at her 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Portugal. We could go on and on about the incredible energy she brought to set and the impressive skill she put on display, but we’ll let the photos speak for themselves. Below are a few of our favorites from the day.