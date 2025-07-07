Let These Breathtaking SI Swimsuit Photos Plan Your Perfect Summer Getaway
With weeks into the official start of summer, you’re likely considering your options for vacation this warm-weather season. Whether it’s easier for you to travel south to the Central American islands or you’re looking for a much further getaway, the SI Swimsuit archives have you covered with more travel inspiration than you could even imagine.
We’re looking back at various tropical locations over the years to share some of our favorite places the team has traveled to, starting with a particularly beautiful Asian country.
In 2010, brand staple Bar Refaeli traveled to the Maldives for an incredible shoot where she posed in the beautiful white sands. Though a flight—which, from New York, could take a full day—is likely to be on the pricier side depending on where you live, the experience would be worth the splurge.
Located on the Indian Ocean, the Maldives is known for its tranquil scenery, including clear waters, and its marine life.
If you’re located in the United States and can’t make a trip as long as the flight to the Maldives, perhaps you’ll consider the British Virgin Islands instead. Located in the Caribbean, west of the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, Peter Island boasts gorgeous waters and luxurious resorts.
Jessica Gomes was as stunning as her backdrop when she traveled to Peter Island, BVI, in 2011 for her fourth year with SI Swimsuit.
The following year, Izabel Goulart traveled south-west of the British Virgin Islands for a stunning SI Swimsuit feature in Bocas del Toro, Panama. The 2012 shoot highlighted the beautiful blue waters and various structures on the beach.
The Central American province consists of multiple islands and one mainland. Known for surfing, culture and marine life, the awesome destination would be ideal for a tranquil summer.
An island of French Polynesia, Bora Bora, Tahiti is a huge tourist attraction for its incredible lagoon, beaches and marine life—including a stingray species attraction. Rose Bertram traveled to the stunning location that’s full of culture in 2016 for a simply jaw-dropping shoot.
Located in the South Pacific Ocean, New Yorkers would be in for a long travel day—or days—to get to Tahiti, but the hassle would be totally worth it. I’m definitely adding Bora Bora to my travel bucket list.
Another far trip from the East Coast—but is 100% worth the travel—is Bali, the Indonesian island in the Indian Ocean that SI Swimsuit Legend Hunter McGrady traveled to in 2020. Posing in the sand, in the water and against the beautiful architecture, she was the picture of beachside glamour.
Apart from its stunning beaches, Bali is also known for its picturesque temples, traditional dance performances and party scene, making it a lively getaway full of activities to do.
Located in the Balkans region of Southeast Europe, beautiful Montenegro is a great travel destination for those who love both the water and the town. Duckie Thot traveled to the country in 2022 for her debut SI Swimsuit feature, which highlighted the picturesque coastline including mountains.
Another major tourist location, Montenegro delivers a peaceful, enchanting getaway.
A vacation staple for many, Kate Upton jetted off to Mexico in 2024 for her most recent appearance in the magazine, the same issue she posed for the special “Legends” shoot alongside 26 other brand icons in honor of the 60th anniversary. Potentially the easiest destination on this list to travel to, depending on where you live, Mexico boasts incredible culture and history—on top of beautiful beaches.