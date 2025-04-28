Brenna Huckaby’s Stunning SI Swimsuit Debut Photos Made History—and They Still Leave Us Speechless
Brenna Huckaby continues to break barriers. The 29-year-old Louisiana native, who had her leg amputated after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma at 14, found her passion for snowboarding when she was 15. In the years since, she’s won gold three times at the Paralympics and has become a five-time World Champion. The mom of two is a complete inspiration for not only athletes but humans worldwide—making her place on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit a perfect fit.
Huckaby made history when she first posed for SI Swimsuit in 2018, becoming the first Paralympic athlete to appear in the issue. It’s been seven years since her debut, but as she prepares for the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games next March, we can’t help but reminisce on her incredible first feature.
For her debut, Huckaby traveled to the beautiful, scenic Aruba to pose for photographer James Macari’s lens. Rocking a variety of different badass styles, she looked positively fierce in black cut-out suits and metallic hues.
“My whole life, up until I was 14, I was a gymnast, but unfortunately, that ended with an osteosarcoma cancer diagnosis,” Huckaby shared while on set. “The diagnosis resulted in an amputation, where my hospital sent me on a rehabilitation ski trip to Park City, where I learned how to snowboard for the first time.”
“I was so determined to be good at it,” she added.
Though Huckaby was nervous for her SI Swimsuit shoot day, she realized after getting the first shot that it was going to be a fun experience. “I love feeling sexy in front of the camera. It’s super empowering!” she said on location.
Her gorgeous black hair with striking deep purple highlights looked amazing, complemented by black swimsuits of unique styles. She was totally sun-kissed and stunning on the beach and in the water, and we can’t stop staring at her beautiful, radiant smile. Her energy on set that day was truly unmatched, and she couldn’t contain her excitement while sitting down for an interview on location.
“Everybody is aware of the first plus-size model being shot in Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] and I felt excited for that moment,” she shared, “and I never even thought about what a woman with an amputation, or whatever the case may be, also in Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit], so I’m just overwhelmed, I think, with such positive emotion over it, because I knew this day would come, but I didn’t think that I would be the one to make this day happen.”
“It’s made me more confident in myself, and in anybody—any woman with a disability or whatever they’re facing—it’s made me more motivated and able to help empower and inspire any woman or male who is in these situations,” Huckaby added of her experience shooting with SI Swimsuit.
In 2024, Huckaby returned to the fold for the 60th anniversary issue, posing alongside 26 other brand icons for the special “Legends” feature. While on set, the decorated snowboarder reflected on her groundbreaking debut and how much of an impact it’s made.
“When I first shot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit way back, I wanted it to mean something for women with disabilities, or who don’t fit the standard of beauty,” she said. “It was really scary to put myself out there in that way, but seeing the ripple effect of change within the beauty industry has been amazing; to be able to celebrate that moment and all the other moments of growth within the industry has been amazing.”
Currently, Huckaby is training to get back to the Paralympics next year. Follow along with her Instagram page for her fitness journey updates.