Britney Spears Biopic Director Just Reacted to Those Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Millie Bobby Brown Rumors
Jon M. Chu’s upcoming Britney Spears biopic is in its early stages—so much so that the person playing the lead role has yet to be cast. Social media has its inklings about who they want it to be, with rumors even swirling that Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande and Millie Bobby Brown are all in talks to portray the iconic singer. However, Chu isn’t here for the internet trying to take control of his project.
Variety reports that the Wicked director took to X to respond to the viral casting rumors so fans aren’t left expecting something that may not turn out to come true.
“None of this is true,” Chu said in response to a claim that all three ladies are in a “battle” for the role. “Sounds exciting but have not had one conversation about casting this movie yet. We are way too early in development. Sorry.”
As production continues to develop further, the world will eventually know which actress will be the lucky girl to bring Spears’s life to the big screen. For now, it’s a mystery—but that hasn’t stopped the buzz.
In a recent conversation with Capital FM, Brown responded to the casting rumor, not confirming or denying anything. However, she did express gratitude to her fans for considering her a strong option to portray the incomparable pop icon.
“I don’t know. Everybody’s kind of creating their own narrative,” the Stranger Things actress said. “I think everything’s in the talks. But for me, personally, with or without me, I am so, so, so excited for it and I think it’s going to be a brilliant story with a brilliant core which is Britney.”
Neither Grande nor Carpenter has responded to the rumors, and we know they’ve got a busy 2025 ahead of them with the “Espresso” singer continuing her Short n’ Sweet Tour and the “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” songstress releasing her Brighter Days Ahead short film ahead of the Wicked: For Good press tour later this year.
Whether it’s any of these three talented ladies or someone completely different, Chu’s biopic will be a stellar experience for fans of the “Baby One More Time" singer worldwide. Earlier this year, the filmmaker confirmed that Spears would be “very involved” in the process.
“I’m a big fan of Britney. I’ve been a fan since I was young and she was young and she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium,” Chu told Billboard on the Golden Globes red carpet in January. “So I want to do her justice and tell her story right. But we’ll see. We’re developing it now and it’s a long road ahead.”