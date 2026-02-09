Brittany Mahomes Shares Empowering Message for Fellow Moms Following SI Swimsuit Digital Cover
Just days after Brittany Mahomes was revealed as one of SI Swimsuit’s latest digital cover models—joining Haley Cavinder, Claire Kittle, Christen Goff, Ronika Love and Normani on Captiva Island in the Fort Myers, Fla., area—the 30-year-old KC Current co-owner took to Instagram to share that the experience struck a particular chord.
Mahomes shared a reel to the app, set to Ella Langley’s 2025 tune “Choosin’ Texas,” which showcased both her time on set and some behind the scenes clips of her commute to the Sunshine State from Kansas City, Mo.
“Never did I imagine myself doing a cover shoot for [SI Swimsuit] after having three amazing babes! But truly, I am here for all the moms out there hoping to inspire you that YOU CAN DO ANYTHING !” Mahomes penned in part of the post’s caption.
She continued, “In order to be the best version of yourself for your kids, you first need to be the best version of yourself for YOU! Whatever stage of the journey you’re in — move your body and find your happy. You got this! 👏🏼👏🏼.”
The message resonated with users in Mahomes’s comment section, who cheered on the now two-time SI Swimsuit model. She previously made her rookie campaign with the brand in 2024 on coast of Belize, where she rocked handful of all-red ensembles—the same hue as husband Patrick Mahomes’s Kansas City Chiefs squad. On Captiva Island, she stuck to the same color in her swimwear with looks from Ay Que Colour, Riot Swim, Madibu and FAE.
“Proud of you & all you have worked so hard for!!! Keep it up Diva! ❤️❤️❤️,” one fan cheered.
“The best version of YOU 🙌 Beautiful Mom of 3 🔥 keep going 😍,” another commenter chimed in.
In between her inaugural SI Swimsuit photoshoot, which was featured in the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue, and her first digital cover spot with the brand, Brittany and Patrick welcomed their third child. Their daughter, Golden Raye, was born in in January 2025. The couple also shares two more children, Sterling Skye, 4, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes, 3.
Mahomes, a former professional soccer player—who will be inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame class of her alma mater, the University of Texas at Tyler—has only continued to expand her role in the National Women’s Soccer League by joining its first-ever advisory board in 2025.