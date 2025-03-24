Brooks Nader Is a Goddess on Earth in Gold Bikini as She Celebrates Year Seven With SI Swimsuit
Brooks Nader is back—and she’s glowing like a goddess in her latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature. The 28-year-old model, who joined the franchise after winning the 2019 Swim Search open casting call, is celebrating her seventh consecutive year with the brand and photographer Ben Watts.
For her 2025 debut image, the Baton Rouge native, now based in New York City when she’s not jet-setting for fashion events, premieres and red carpets, stunned in a gold metallic string bikini by Norma Kamali, posing in a breathtaking Bermuda cave. The sultry look perfectly suited the rising star, whose bold fashion sense and magnetic presence have made her a standout in the industry.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Norma Kamali Criss Cross Bikini Bra/Bottom, $75 (normakamali.com)
This eye-catching two-piece is designed to turn heads. The triangle top’s extra-long string straps offer a flirty, customizable fit, while the halter neck and back ties provide support. The high-cut bottoms with sleek side ties create a leg-lengthening effect and minimal cheeky coverage. Made with 4-way stretch fabric, this shimmering set moves with you—perfect for dancing at a beach club, lounging poolside or posing like a supermodel in your own golden hour glow. And, the best part is that it is on sale now, so you can get the luxe SI Swimsuit star look without a major splurge.
Since her debut in the Bahamas, Nader has traveled the world with SI Swimsuit, posing in stunning locations like Bali, Montenegro and Mexico. Her career soared in 2023 when she landed the cover after a breathtaking Barbiecore-inspired photo shoot with James Macari in the Dominican Republic, fulfilling a lifelong dream. In 2024, she cemented her status as an official brand “Legend,” joining 26 fellow franchise icons for the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue—a moment she described as “surreal.”
Nader’s impressive resume goes far beyond modeling. In addition to her work with the magazine, she’s built a successful career as a content creator and influencer. She’s worked with major brands like Victoria’s Secret, Celsius, Smirnoff, Samsung, Clarins and Charlotte Tilbury and has graced the covers of Daily Front Row, Ocean Drive, Hamptons Magazine and Venice Magazine.
The DIBS beauty investor has also ventured into design, recently launching a collaborative collection with Hudson Jeans. Additionally, Nader competed on Dancing With the Stars last year, where she met professional choreographed and rumored boyfriend, Gleb Savchenko.
Stay tuned for more stunning images from her 2025 Bermuda photo shoot when the SI Swimsuit issue hits stands this May.