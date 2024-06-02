Brooks Nader Brings Mesh Moment to the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week
SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader graced the crowd with her presence at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week on June 1.
The model, who won the Swim Search open casting call in 2019, landed on the cover of last year’s issue and had the most iconic experience opening last summer’s runway show alongside her three younger sisters. Nader was also featured on the cover of this year’s 60th anniversary issue cover as a brand icon.
The Baton Rouge native, who has posed for every issue since her debut and most recently traveled to Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai, looked absolutely stunning in a mesh one-piece from OYE Swimwear and a bold, bright purple-and-yellow set.
Each year, brands and designers have the opportunity to showcase their latest collections at Miami Swim Week. Models gain tons of new exposure, adding another runway to their résumés, while attendees get a front-row seat to one of the hottest events of the season and the most perfect way to kick off summer.
In anticipation of SI Swimsuit’s runway show, models and staff gathered and celebrated with an outdoor bungalow brunch yesterday morning. Magazine stars had a blast at the pool party, while taking breaks to engage with cool pop-ups, activations and more, followed by a glamorous VIP welcome dinner and after-party on Friday night.
Saturday began bright and early with a lively DOGPOUND workout class in led by four-time SI Swimsuit model and fitness influencer Katie Austin. Everyone practiced their catwalks with a super fun rehearsal ahead of this evening’s event, and then headed to hair and makeup to get ready for the pre-runway show red carpet, hosted by Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford.