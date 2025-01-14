Cameron Brink Proves She’s Having Fun on the Court Again With Sweet Skylar Diggins-Smith Moment
Cameron Brink is back on the court and radiating pure joy, a welcome sight for basketball fans after her challenging year. The 23-year-old forward, who celebrated her birthday last month, was the No. 2 overall pick in the historic 2024 WNBA Draft and landed with the Los Angeles Sparks last year. Her highly anticipated rookie season was cut short when she tore her ACL during a preseason game last summer. Now, on the path to full recovery after a successful surgery, the athlete is clearly having a blast with her new team, the Lunar Owls, as part of the brand new off-season league, Unrivaled, founded by basketball legends Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.
In a heartwarming moment captured and shared on the club’s Instagram Brink made a half-court shot and then burst into an impromptu happy dance before trotting toward Skylar Diggins-Smith and leaping into her arms. The veteran guard caught her with a laugh and delivered the perfect one-liner: “Like I tell my kids, ‘listen to mama.’” The Seattle Storm player shares two young kids with her husband Daniel Smith.
“Was it the shot or the celebration for you? @cameronbrink22,” read the caption under the video.
“The celly was too cute 🥹💜,” Unrivaled’s official IG account commented.
“Girl don’t be hurting that leg! Easy sis I need you back on the court,” one fan chimed.
The sweet interaction perfectly captures what Brink has been showing with her every move lately—she’s on the comeback and she’s loving every second of it. She shared an additional update on her own Instagram account.
“Unrivaled was kind enough to allow me to still join even though I’m still fresh in my ACL recovery. I spent the first 2 weeks with my amazing team, coaches, and trainers and I’m leaving feeling more healed and confident in my knee than ever,” the newly-engaged athlete noted. “It’s a reminder everyday that I’m closer to getting back to what I love.”
Diggins-Smith, set to play her first game with the Owls against the Mist as part of the 3-on-3 Miami-based league on Jan. 17, and Brink share an additional unique bond: they’re each part of the SI Swimsuit family. The Stanford University alum, who joined the club as a wild-card pick and signed a two-year deal with Unrivaled in December, will take the court in the 2026 season. This year, however, Brink is set to grace the pages of the annual SI Swimsuit magazine. She was photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., while Diggins-Smith, 34, graced the pages of the 2014 issue after her photo shoot with Adam Franzino in Guana Island.
Unrivaled is making history as the highest-paying professional women’s league, with all 30 players receiving equity in the company. The group is making waves in the sports industry and has attracted the attention of fellow female athletes and investors like Alex Morgan and Coco Gauff.