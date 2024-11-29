Cameron Brink Shows Off Incredible Abs on Beach Vacation With Fiancé Ben Felter
WNBA rookie Cameron Brink is making the most out of the offseason. The 22-year-old, who played basketball for Stanford University before being selected as the No. 2 pick at the WNBA draft earlier this year, jetted off to Mexico this month with her fiancé and family for some R&R. Brink unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury when tearing her ALC in June, but she’s made sure to keep busy with her time off. Just this month, the New Jersey native made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut when posing for photographer Ben Horton at The Boca Raton resort, looking absolutely stunning.
Brink, who declared SI Swimsuit as a brand she wanted to work with this spring, also got engaged during her offseason when now-fiancé Ben Felter popped the question in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week. Talk about romantic! They may not be enjoying their honeymoon yet, but their current tropical vacation looks just as nice. Taking to Instagram, Brink has been sharing glimpses of their trip on her story, and on Thanksgiving, she decided to bless her fans with a full carousel of images.
“My Saturn has returned 🪐🤍,” Brink captioned her Instagram post which she shared with her 1.3 million followers. In the first shot, she showed off her natural modeling skills when posing for a selfie wearing a cowboy hat, flaunting her gorgeous crystal blue eyes. She wore multiple bathing suits on the beach in other photos, one being a bright pink Barbie-inspired two-piece and another was a brown two-piece. She also posed with Felter, looking as happy as can be.
Though Brink hasn’t been playing on the court, she’s clearly been taking care of her body through other workouts, as evidenced by her washboard abs she put on full display in the photos above.
“Out of this world 💖💖😍😍😍,” Brink’s mom Michelle commented.
“Absolute goddess beauty!!!” Lilly Keys added.
“so dreamy are you joking😍,” heptathlete Anna Hall, who also makes her SI Swimsuit debut this month, wrote.
2024 has certainly been a big year for Brink, and we’re certain 2025 might be even more epic. Not only are we looking forward to her return to the court, but we also can’t wait to see her full photo spread in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. Our 2025 issue will hit stands in May, but if you can’t wait that long, don’t worry. We’ll be releasing teases from her shoot — along with the nine other athletes joining the fold — as we inch closer to the spring.