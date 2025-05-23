Cameron Brink Turns Up the Heat in Bold Unbuttoned Corpcore Cover Moment
Los Angeles Sparks center and SI Swimsuit model Cameron Brink means business—literally—in the first official image from her cover shoot with Players.
Brink donned a completely unbuttoned gray long-sleeved shirt under a structured blazer for her feature in the debut publication, which is set to hit newsstands at the beginning of June. With her hair in a sideswept, slicked-back bun and a bold red lip, the 23-year-old gave the camera a sultry stare.
We’re obviously obsessed, as Brink continues to push boundaries in any space she enters, redefining what athletic success looks like. Players hinted at this sentiment in the caption of the post with Brink stating, “I definitely don’t let basketball define me solely anymore.”
“Wowwww 🔥🔥🔥,” Kristin Juszczyk declared.
“This is insane 😍,” fellow Los Angeles Sparks player Rae Burrell exclaimed.
“Shmokkinnnnnn,” Sydel Curry Lee cheered.
“CAM 😍😍,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Anna Hall wrote.
Still, our personal favorite off-court endeavor of Brink’s was her very first appearance in SI Swimsuit for the magazine’s 2025 edition—we know, we’re biased here. Frolicking on the beaches of Boca Raton, Fla., with several other influential athletes (including the aforementioned Hall), the baller traded her uniform for swimwear as she shot in front of photographer Ben Horton’s lens.
“I think every female athlete’s had a really rough go with body image. But I’m definitely glad I’ve gotten to a really good place, and I’m able to do stuff like this with SI Swimsuit,” Brink told the brand. “It’s just very empowering, so I hope everyone can get to a point like this.”
In addition to SI Swimsuit, the model has expanded into various other career outlets. These have included hosting her first podcast alongside Curry Lee, titled Straight To Cam, and joining cosmetic company Urban Decay as a brand ambassador.
“I’ve always had such an appreciation for modeling and fashion, and it’s a huge dream of mine to be more involved in that world,” Brink told Women’s Wear Daily.
But for now, Brink has her eye on recovery and rejoining the Los Angeles Sparks for the WNBA season. The center has yet to play this year following an ACL injury that has kept her sidelined since June of 2024.
“Checking in with [Brink] and her people today, she said she’s doing really well in rehab," ESPN’s Holly Rowe disclosed back in April. “Sources close to the Sparks have told me she is likely to return around June before the All-Star break.”
As for Brink herself, the athlete gave Los Angeles Sparks fans a positive update before their season tipped off earlier this month.
“I’m feeling great and just taking it step by step,” Brink shared. “I think I can do anything I set my mind to; I just got to get out on the court.”