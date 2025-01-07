Cameron Brink Is a Total Angel in White Crochet Dress Packing on PDA With Ben Felter
From becoming boyfriend-girlfriend in March 2021 to getting engaged in Sept. 2024, Cameron Brink and Ben Felter have been an adorable couple we love to follow. The Los Angeles Sparks forward met her man during their college days at Stanford University, where they were both student athletes. While Brink played basketball for the women’s team, Felter was part of the men’s rowing team. Needless to say, it was a match made in heaven for these two. And this week marks a very special one for the fan-favorite pair, as Felter celebrated his birthday on Monday, Jan. 6.
Brink never hesitates to publicly show love for her fiancé, and his birthday this year was no exception. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a series of sweet and humorous videos of their time together, including beach and basketball memories and clips proving he’s the best dog dad to their pup Olive. She even took part in the TikTok trending sound “My Shayla”—originally from a viral video shared by Tyrese Gibson in 2017—when sharing a photo of Felter all dressed up looking spiffy, signifying that she’s got a real soft spot for him.
On her Instagram grid, Brink blessed her followers with a series of 10 photos in which she packed on the PDA with her husband-to-be. Looking positively ethereal, the 23-year-old New Jersey-born athlete—who will be making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut this May—wore a white crochet floor-length dress featuring a flattering halter top and floral appliques on the chest. Her hair was styled down, full and wavy while her glam was stunning, featuring rosy cheeks and a pink lip.
Brink gave the camera a killer smolder in the first shot, seen above, while other pics saw the pair locking lips, proving their love. As for Felter’s ‘fit, he looked handsome wearing an all-black ensemble consisting of a long-sleeved button-down and dress pants. “happy birthday to the love of my life 🤍🎂,” the Skims model sweetly captioned her IG carousel shared with her 1.3 million followers.
“I feel so loved :),” Felter commented on the post, which garnered replies of birthday messages from fans.
“Our favorite Capricorn couple 😍💜,” the official Los Angeles Sparks IG account added. Brink just celebrated her birthday on Dec. 31.
“Ugh obsessed w y’all,” former California Golden Bears player and close friend to Brink, Mia Mastrov, wrote.
“The cutesttttt❤️❤️❤️,” hairstylist Kennedy Trisler, who worked with Brink for her SI Swimsuit photo shoot at The Boca Raton in Florida, commented.
Brink traveled to Boca Raton, Fla. to be photographed by Ben Horton for her very first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in November, and the results, of course, are breathtaking. Though the brand has only shared one official image, along with many behind the scenes peeks, you’ll be able to see her full spread of photos in the 2025 magazine. Brink will be featured as an athlete alongside nine other incredible women. Stay tuned!