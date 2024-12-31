Birthday Girl Cameron Brink’s ‘Dream Come True’ SI Swimsuit Debut Features the Most Alluring Shot
WNBA forward Cameron Brink has had quite the whirlwind of a year. After finishing up her final season with Stanford’s women’s basketball team and being selected as the no. 2 overall pick at the WNBA Draft in April by the Los Angeles Sparks, she ended her first season with the league early when suffering a torn ACL injury. This, sadly, ruined her chances of competing with Team USA at the Summer Olympics, and she’s been in recovery mode ever since.
But her road to recovery has been nothing but eventful as she still enjoyed a trip to Paris in September—which included an engagement to partner Ben Felter—and in November she traveled to Boca Raton, Fla. for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut photo shoot.
Featured as an athlete, Brink will appear in the pages of the 2025 magazine after being photographed by Ben Horton on the sunny Floridian beach. Of course, the announcement that she would be modeling for the brand was met with acclaim, with her fans and loved ones rallying around her—and the one sneak peek image released so far. Though we’re still months away from the release of the issue in May, we’ve been teasing first-look images and behind the scenes peeks at the class of athletes, also including Toni Breidinger, Jordan Chiles, Eileen Gu, Anna Hall, Nelly Korda, Suni Lee, Caroline Marks, Gabby Thomas and Ali Truwit.
And as the monumental year comes to a close, Brink is also celebrating her 23rd birthday today on New Year’s Eve. To commemorate her special day, we’re throwing it back to her stunning first-look image from her SI Swimsuit shoot, which is simply flawless. Her crystalline blue eyes are seductive as ever as she gives the camera a smolder, posing to show off her impressively muscular body—especially those washboard abs. Her toned and tan skin looks amazing against the blue water backdrop.
The unique cut-out two-piece swimsuit from Chateau Des Saints perfectly accentuates her curves and creates a truly unforgettable look for Brink’s first released SI Swimsuit photo.
When the SI Swimsuit Instagram account shared the photo above, Brink was quick to jump into the comments section to write, “Dream come true 🤍.” And really, the moment was one that the New Jersey native had been thinking about.
During an appearance on the Podcast P With Paul George in May, she was asked what other publications she’d like to appear in after landing the cover of Slam. “I think, just as a female athlete, the [ESPN] Body Issue is always just dope. Just to see how your body as an athlete, purely as an athlete, to appreciate [that] our bodies are our machines. It’s how we make our money,” she said. “So I think that’s always a really cool concept. Or, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. I’ve always loved that. So I think it’s super empowering.”
Brink also modeled for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and clothing line Skims this spring, something she was incredibly proud of. “Like I manifested that,” she told the podcast hosts.
2024 was not without its hardships for Brink, but there’s undoubtedly been so much to celebrate, too. We’re wishing the incredible talent an amazing birthday and an even better 2025!