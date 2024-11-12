The SI Swimsuit Community Reacts to Cameron Brink’s ‘Dream Come True’ Feature in Florida
Cameron Brink made her SI Swimsuit debut just hours ago and the internet is already obsessed. The WNBA rookie, who was the No. 2 overall draft pick this year and landed with the Los Angeles Sparks, has taken the sports and social media industry by storm over the past year. From her flawless pre-game fashion to her on-court performance to her NCAA star legacy, the Stanford University alumnus is just getting started. Today she posed for photographer Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla. and is set to be featured as an athlete in the 2025 issue.
“Joining the lineup for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue is Cameron Brink, one of the most captivating athletes of her generation! 🏀Known for her undeniable skill and towering presence on the court, the 22-year-old brings her fierce energy to her SI Swimsuit debut. From her impressive college career at Stanford to her rookie year in the WNBA with the Los Angeles Sparks, Brink is not only dominating the court but also redefining the intersection of fashion and sports with her sleek, standout pre-game tunnel looks. To read more about @cameronbrink22’s photoshoot @thebocaraton and to see more exclusive sneak peeks head to the link in our bio. 👙,” the brand wrote on Instagram.
“Dream come true 🤍,” Brink responded in the comments.
“Welcome to the SI team!! Crushed it as always!!🔥,” brand alum and retired pro alpine skier Lindsey Vonn chimed.
“You are a whole different level of excellence. I have never met anyone like you sweet girl. 🫶🏼 I’m so happy for the world that you are in it,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day gushed.
“Omggggg,” two-time SI Swim model and NCAA athlete Olivia Dunne added.
“MAJOR,” Lauren Chan wrote.
“wowowow angel face,” Olivia Ponton declared.
The 22-year-old, who recently got engaged to fellow former Cardinal Ben Felter, is a former Pac-12 Player of the Year and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. Though she underwent surgery after a torn ACL injury that ended her debut season in June, Brink is still shaping up to be a trailblazer and big name in the league. Off the court, she’s at the forefront of the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) legislation, and is a brand ambassador for Urban Decay, SKIMS, Olipop, Optimum Nutrition, New Balance and more. She uses her platform to advocate for mental health awareness and also founded Next22, an annual basketball camp for young girls.