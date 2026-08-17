Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski Are the Picture of Bliss While Vacationing in Greece

SI Swimsuit models are making the most of the month of August, traveling around the world everywhere from Spain to Italy. Brand legend Camille Kostek is the latest magazine star to showcase her summer adventures on Instagram for her adoring fans, and we must say, her recent trip to Greece has us longing for another stamp in our passports.

The 2018 Swim Search co-winner and her beau, retired football player Rob Gronkowski, appear to have enjoyed a dreamy couples getaway, judging by the photos and videos Kostek posted for her one million followers. The two posed for several cute selfies, while the model and former New England Patriots cheerleader was also photographed in a dreamy yellow bikini paired with white linen pants and an adorable sun hat. Plenty of gorgeous scenery also made up Kostek’s photo and video dump, while she and Gronkowski took in the sights on a motorized vehicle.

“my dream date ? Oh just a trip to Greece waking with the morning sun for a swim in the Ionian sea and served fresh food on the beach and an ATV ride around the island and gelato and dancing in the streets and walks in nature and a boat ride to a private beach and one more dip in the ocean at sunset hbu?” Kostek captioned her carousel on Friday, Aug. 14.

Plenty of friends and fellow SI Swimsuit models chimed into the comments section to remark upon the couple’s enviable vacation.

“MAMAMMAA MIAA🔥🔥🔥🔥,” SI Swimsuit’s Katie Austin gushed.

“I hope you had the best time!” photographer Ryan Sides chimed.

“I've wanted to go here since sisterhood of the traveling pants 😂,” someone else added, to which Kostek replied, “same 😂 👏 this is your sign to book the trip 🇬🇷.”

“Stunning pics☀️✨💛,” another comment read.

Kostek and Gronkowski have been coupled up since 2013, when the then Patriots tight end asked the now SI Swimsuit legend out on a date. Though cheerleaders and players weren’t supposed to date, the celebrity pair have been going strong ever since!

“We were at a charity event ... and he put his number on a cheerleader poster I was signing that day,” Kostek has previously told SI Swimsuit. “We were at Goodwill putting turkey baskets together for the less fortunate ... Jermaine Wiggins, an alumni player brought this poster over and said, ‘Just take this; Rob has his number on there.’ I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s kind of crazy. I’m never gonna call him or else I’ll get fired from the team.’ But then I called him, and I had to keep it a secret for like, two years. Fun fact.”

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