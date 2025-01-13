Camille Kostek Flaunts Stunning Blue Eyes With High Ponytail, Dark Blue Pinstripe Jacket Look
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek looks very dreamy in her latest Instagram post where she can be seen repping a new flavor of Reign Storm.
Kostek’s sophisticated ensemble consists of a plain white long-sleeved shirt underneath a dark blue pinstripe jacket from Kith. Her hair for this outfit is a slicked-back high ponytail, giving the look clean girl vibes that everyone wants to emulate. Additionally, her barely-there makeup look makes her rosy lips and deep blue eyes pop in a way that is sure to make anyone notice her stunning features.
The photo series above is brought to fans by Kostek and her recent collaborator, Reign Storm. The brand aims to provide healthy energy drinks that give consumers the boost they need while still being very delicious. Other notable celebrities who have partnered with the brand include pro pickleball player Parris Todd and Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline.
Another brand Kostek works with is Victoria’s Secret. She’s been partnered with the apparel label for a few years now with some of her most memorable moments with the brand being when she dazzled on their red carpet for Victoria's Secret: The Tour '23 and when she shot a glamourous video to promote one of the brand’s perfumes, Bare Rose. Most recently, the 32-year-old Connecticut native hit the streets in fashionable workout attire from the brand.
Fans who want to dress similarly to Kostek during her snow strolls can do so by heading to the Victoria’s Secret website to purchase the dark grey knockout front-close sports bra for $64.95 as well as the matching dark grey VSX leggings for $69.95. As for her large black tote bag, fans can purchase this VSX sports duffle for $89.95.
Kostek’s cold-weather looks are the complete opposite of the outfits she stunned in when she first debuted with SI Swimsuit in Belize in 2018. For her first photo shoot with the brand, photographed by Yu Tsai, Kostek pulled out all the stops for jaw-dropping looks that her fans still think about to this day.
Since Belize, Kostek has posed for the brand every year since in beautiful locations includingKangaroo Island in 2019, the Dominican Republic in 2020, Hollywood, Fla. in 2021, St. Croix in 2022, the Dominican Republic (again) in 2023 and Portugal in 2024.
Until Kostek shares another gorgeous Instagram post, fans have no problem with the dope outfits she has already shown us this year so far.