Camille Kostek Is a Vision in White While Walking the Red Carpet for SI Swimsuit 2025
Camille Kostek is a “Legend” with a capital “L”—and we’re being very literal here.
The model, TV show host and former New England Patriots cheerleader was officially granted the status of SI Swimsuit Legend in 2024 after a truly incredible tenure with the brand. Beginning back in 2018, Kostek won SI Swimsuit’s first-ever open casting call, Swim Search. After that, she continued to pose for the brand each year, culminating in the 2025 issue, which dropped digitally just this week.
Given that background, it’s no surprise Kostek knows how to serve up some incredible style moments, and her look for this week’s SI Swimsuit official launch party red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel New York is no different:
Kostek dons a dreamy white gown with a flattering halter neckline, complete with a matching shrug for her shoulders. The material effortlessly flows as Kostek all but floats down the carpet, looking like an actual angel who decided to make a pit stop in New York for our event. For her hair, the model opts to wear it down with a deep side part, embracing some old Hollywood glamour.
As mentioned above, Kostek made her return to SI Swimsuit this week for the 2025 issue, trading in the sunshine-soaked tropical locales for snowy mountainsides—all while giving us some serious Game of Thrones vibes.
Strutting her stuff in a sparkling winter wonderland, the 33-year-old Connecticut native certainly made being cold look cool. Donning countless bikinis by beloved brands like Norma Kamali and Monday Swimwear (just to name a few!), the model was photographed by Derek Kettela alongside fellow models Herbert, Renee Herbert, Hunter McGrady, Jasmine Sanders and Penny Lane.
You can check out Kostek’s 2025 gallery here!
This week Kostek also took time out of her hectic schedule to head over to the Empire State Building in New York, where the iconic structure was lit up in a light blue hue to honor the issue’s release. Kostek was joined for the monumental moment by fellow models Ellie Thumann, XANDRA, Hunter McGrady, as well as cover models Lauren Chan and Olivia Dunne. She also appeared on SiriusXM alongside Dunne, in addition to other media opportunities to promote the 2025 issue.
And tonight is still really just the beginning of this packed week. Following the official launch party, SI Swimsuit will be doing a takeover of SoHo for the exclusive SI Swimsuit Social Club event on Friday and Saturday! Secure tickets here.
The official magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.