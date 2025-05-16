Swimsuit

Camille Kostek Is a Vision in White While Walking the Red Carpet for SI Swimsuit 2025

The SI Swimsuit Legend positively glowed on the red carpet in a breathtaking gown.

Allie Hayes

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Maliluha. Jacket by Boohoo.
Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Maliluha. Jacket by Boohoo. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek is a “Legend” with a capital “L”—and we’re being very literal here.

The model, TV show host and former New England Patriots cheerleader was officially granted the status of SI Swimsuit Legend in 2024 after a truly incredible tenure with the brand. Beginning back in 2018, Kostek won SI Swimsuit’s first-ever open casting call, Swim Search. After that, she continued to pose for the brand each year, culminating in the 2025 issue, which dropped digitally just this week.

Given that background, it’s no surprise Kostek knows how to serve up some incredible style moments, and her look for this week’s SI Swimsuit official launch party red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel New York is no different:

Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek / John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Kostek dons a dreamy white gown with a flattering halter neckline, complete with a matching shrug for her shoulders. The material effortlessly flows as Kostek all but floats down the carpet, looking like an actual angel who decided to make a pit stop in New York for our event. For her hair, the model opts to wear it down with a deep side part, embracing some old Hollywood glamour.

As mentioned above, Kostek made her return to SI Swimsuit this week for the 2025 issue, trading in the sunshine-soaked tropical locales for snowy mountainsides—all while giving us some serious Game of Thrones vibes.

Strutting her stuff in a sparkling winter wonderland, the 33-year-old Connecticut native certainly made being cold look cool. Donning countless bikinis by beloved brands like Norma Kamali and Monday Swimwear (just to name a few!), the model was photographed by Derek Kettela alongside fellow models Herbert, Renee Herbert, Hunter McGrady, Jasmine Sanders and Penny Lane.

You can check out Kostek’s 2025 gallery here!

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Ski suit by Goldbergh. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

This week Kostek also took time out of her hectic schedule to head over to the Empire State Building in New York, where the iconic structure was lit up in a light blue hue to honor the issue’s release. Kostek was joined for the monumental moment by fellow models Ellie Thumann, XANDRA, Hunter McGrady, as well as cover models Lauren Chan and Olivia Dunne. She also appeared on SiriusXM alongside Dunne, in addition to other media opportunities to promote the 2025 issue.

And tonight is still really just the beginning of this packed week. Following the official launch party, SI Swimsuit will be doing a takeover of SoHo for the exclusive SI Swimsuit Social Club event on Friday and Saturday! Secure tickets here.

The official magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.

For the Girls. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746732762/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtrp5g2zny91etcbrt.jpg. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746835817/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtvrdh2167w497a1r3.jpg. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1747148796/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jv52xt8arcpj4745ba.jpg. Ilona Maher. Meet Your Cover Models. 2025 Swim Trends

Published
Allie Hayes
ALLIE HAYES

Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.

Home/SwimNews