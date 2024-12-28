Celebrate Gayle King‘s Milestone 70th Birthday With a Look Back at Her Stunning SI Swim Images
Gayle King has been a household name in the entertainment industry for decades, but 2024 marked her debut as an SI Swimsuit model and cover girl—a moment that left fans in awe. The three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist graced not one but two front pages for the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue, photographed by Yu Tsai on the breathtaking beaches of Mexico and in-studio in Hollywood, Fla.
Today, Dec. 28, as she celebrates her 70th birthday, we’re honoring her milestone with a look back at her dazzling images from the iconic photo shoot.
King, best known as the cohost of CBS Mornings and host of Gayle King in the House on SiriusXM, is no stranger to breaking barriers—and while she often gets questions about retiring, she fires back, noting that she‘s not slowing down any time soon. Her job affords her a “front-row seat to history,” so why would she stop now?
While this was her first SI Swim feature and major modeling gig, the editor-at-large of Oprah Daily brought poise, elegance and undeniable confidence to every shot. Styled in bold, vibrant looks reminiscent of 1980s swim editorials, King embraced full glam, sleek suits and statement jewelry, proving age is no barrier to beauty or ambition.
“I never in a million years thought I would be standing here in a bathing suit for Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit], but here I am, which says to me that sometimes people can dream, God can dream, the universe can dream a bigger dream than you can ever think for yourself,” she told us while on location. “I would have never thought this was possible. This was nowhere on my bucket list. So I’m thinking maybe it was a dream that I didn’t even know I wanted because now that I’m here, I want it bad.”
Beyond her career, King, who describes herself as “fun, considerate and intelligent” is a proud mother of two and grandmother, always crediting her family as her greatest joy. She shares her children, Kirby and Will with ex-husband William Bumpus.
As we celebrate the Maryland native‘s big day, her SI Swimsuit images serve as a reminder of her fearless spirit and the importance of celebrating women at every stage of life. Below are some of our most favorite images from her 2024 feature with Yu Tsai in Mexico.